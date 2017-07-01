now the middle 8s are calling i reckon its time we rested our so called star players or those who are carrying knocks..let them come back fresher for the games that now matter..so throw in the young uns they couldnt do any worse
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, BadluckBob, basher11, Channel Islander, CharlieWong, cheshirecat57, Dezzies_right_hook, djhudds, Five and last, freddyfox73, Gazwire, Geoff, imwakefieldtillidie, Jukesays, karetaker, LFC Saint, Melph, morrisseyisawire, normycat, NtW, Philth, runningman29, Saddened!, Saint_Claire, ScottyWire, silvertail-wolf, suffolk rhinos, The Riddler, TrevorGrice, Wire200#, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 422 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|