WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Culcheth Eagles player

Leigh Centurions Culcheth Eagles player

 
Re: Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:32 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5404
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
mh wrote:
Extremely sad news, RIP young man - condolences to his family and friends, and thoughts with all who were taking part or watching x

Maybe this thread should be binned and a new more respectful one without the OT posts ? Just a suggestion as I'm sure in time his family and friends will search through the tributes and we really won't want them to read some of this.


This, lock it, delete it or summat

Embarrassing considering the situation

RIP young man :( :(
