WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Culcheth Eagles player

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Culcheth Eagles player

 
Post a reply

Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:01 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 919
RIP
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:33 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3587
I'm an x Culcheth Eagles player.Would help if you posted who it is.
Image

Re: Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:22 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5979
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
atomic wrote:
I'm an x Culcheth Eagles player.Would help if you posted who it is.


Just because you are now a MOD, no need for you to get 'cocky'. 'Wind yer neck in'....classic Leyther phrase.

Image
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:31 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 919
I was respecting Culcheth Eagles' statement.

The lads name is now on social media.

Adam 'Carney' Cooper RIP
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:32 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3587
Budgiezilla wrote:
Just because you are now a MOD, no need for you to get 'cocky'. 'Wind yer neck in'....classic Leyther phrase.

Image


Then dont post it..And don't get cocky with me.
Image

Re: Culcheth Eagles player

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:44 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3587
Peter Kay wrote:
I was respecting Culcheth Eagles' statement.

The lads name is now on social media.

Adam 'Carney' Cooper RIP


In future,follow the families respect and don't post it here until it is formerly announced publicly.

Your opening post carried no meaning,in future make sure it does.
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, deepuspannus, Genehunt, Iggy79, Itchy Arsenal, JENKY, jetblack74, Peter Kay, shropshire-leyther, WF Rhino, Yahoo [Bot] and 145 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,9791,61776,0674,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
YORK
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM