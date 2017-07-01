Peter Kay wrote:
I was respecting Culcheth Eagles' statement.
The lads name is now on social media.
Adam 'Carney' Cooper RIP
In future,follow the families respect and don't post it here until it is formerly announced publicly.
Your opening post carried no meaning,in future make sure it does.
