Yeah, they look in trouble, its not that the squad isn't good enough, its just not coming together at all, its difficult to see an end to it, all you can hope for is that they just click.

I wouldn't want to be going in to the middles just hoping for a click especially when everyone else looks capable of putting a decent game together, whether they will or not is another thing but its looking ominous for Wire.

Leigh are gonna give you a game on Friday for sure, its not really about points anymore though, its about putting a game together and starting some momentum, getting something...anything rolling for the middles.