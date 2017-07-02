Although positions likely to change, here's what Warrington are looking at ATM in the middle 8's
Home - Widnes, Leigh, London, Toulouse
Away - Catalans, HKR, Featherstone
Widnes in 11th
Home - HKR, Leigh, Featherstone
Away - Catalans, Warrington, London, Toulouse
You need to make sure you don't drop down to 11th.
