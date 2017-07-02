WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Welcome to the Middle 8's

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:52 pm
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 507
Although positions likely to change, here's what Warrington are looking at ATM in the middle 8's

Home - Widnes, Leigh, London, Toulouse
Away - Catalans, HKR, Featherstone

Widnes in 11th

Home - HKR, Leigh, Featherstone
Away - Catalans, Warrington, London, Toulouse

You need to make sure you don't drop down to 11th.

Re: Welcome to the Middle 8's

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:09 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 260
Location: Dubai
^^^THIS^^^

Anyone who fails to realise we are in real danger needs to look at the performances of the clubs below us and see that they are displaying more resilience at the moment. Everyone seems to be assuming we'll come good in the 8s... like we were expecting them to come good after the first 8 games without a win. Didn't happen.

We really need to secure that 10th spot or we are in unfamiliar territory and I'd bet on any lower club taking our scalp in a one-off winner-takes-all scrap.

Of course it's the fault of the Salary Cap/Injuries/Fine Margins/Brexit/WCS*

*delete as applicable per after-match comments

Re: Welcome to the Middle 8's

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:58 pm
Upanunder
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 242
Yeah, they look in trouble, its not that the squad isn't good enough, its just not coming together at all, its difficult to see an end to it, all you can hope for is that they just click.
I wouldn't want to be going in to the middles just hoping for a click especially when everyone else looks capable of putting a decent game together, whether they will or not is another thing but its looking ominous for Wire.
Leigh are gonna give you a game on Friday for sure, its not really about points anymore though, its about putting a game together and starting some momentum, getting something...anything rolling for the middles.

Re: Welcome to the Middle 8's

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:10 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8153
About getting momentum and secure 4 home ties.

For what I'm going to say I'll prob get bamblasted for...but I'm finding it difficult to answer the question to myself why I think TS and Agar wanted us to fall into the bottom. four.
once a wire always a wire
