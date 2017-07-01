WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Welcome to the Middle 8's

Welcome to the Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:58 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3589
Go Wire.....
Image

Re: Welcome to the Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:18 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 236
See you there,,
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Welcome to the Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:23 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1305
As it stands thrn we'd be playing :Catalan, Widnes, Leigh, Hull KR, London, Featherstone, and Toulouse

On current form I can only see us winning 3-4 from 7,which would put us in the MPG - gulp :-(

Re: Welcome to the Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:25 pm
suffolk rhinos
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 196
atomic wrote:
Go Wire.....

great result in France, well nearly :D
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN

Re: Welcome to the Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:05 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3150
Location: newton-le-willows
Will we get cheaper tickets for middle 8s ?

Re: Welcome to the Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:10 pm
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8752
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Hard to see anything but us being in the MPG and an absolutely gutless display in that.
Massive pessimist

Re: Welcome to the Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:34 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 761
ninearches wrote:
Will we get cheaper tickets for middle 8s ?


Hope not, I've already paid for mine!!

Re: Welcome to the Middle 8's

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:08 am
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 236
shinymcshine wrote:
As it stands thrn we'd be playing :Catalan, Widnes, Leigh, Hull KR, London, Featherstone, and Toulouse

On current form I can only see us winning 3-4 from 7,which would put us in the MPG - gulp :-(

We won't be in MPG. Club will think staying up is an achievement though.

Soon as its mathematically impossible to make the 8's, Smith needs to go. I just wish he would accept responsibility once!
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM