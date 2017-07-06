WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8's competition

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Middle 8's competition

 
Post a reply

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:02 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22583
rotherhamrhino wrote:
The constant flip flopping that the RFL insist on is another nail in the coffin of our sport. If the format is to change again it needs to be definitive. How many other sports change the way their sport functions every three years, it a complete joke?

The current format works and is interesting. If the league expands to 13 or 14 teams then I don't think a one up one down creates enough interest.

It depends on what you class as 'works. Attendances have fallen under this system despite the very reason for its implementation being to raise them. Similarly TV viewership has fallen despite the massive upheaval we went through to introduce this 'made-for-tv' system.

For me this system invented, then solved a problem that didnt really exist and unsurprisingly has had little in the way of success. For instance in the first year 3 of the 4 championship sides who qualified for the middle 8s suffered massive financial problems, last year 2 of the 4 were utterly embarrassed and finished a 7 game league with pts difference of -200+. And what does the middle 8's produce? lower attendances. People found the 8s a turn-off when it is supposed to be an attraction.

Even the million pound game and all the contrived steps we take to get there attracted only 6.5k. Hull KR averaged about 8.1k.

Thats before we even get to the practical considerations which have left League 1 not even a competition, the championship a competition you dont win and could as soon as next year see part-time teams needing to travel to france x2 and Canada in a 7 week period with a week to plan.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 6:08 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 892
I agree scrap the Super/Middle 8's splitting the league farce.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Clearwing, Dadsylad, Gotcha, Jamie101, Joshheff90, jus@casvegas, malcadele, Maverick Rhino, Norton123, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 184 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,4201,89176,0814,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM