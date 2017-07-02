WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8's competition

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:11 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5988
Gonna be tight I reckon. I think HKR might get promoted without recourse to the MPG leaving the two SL sides who've struggled most to score points, wire and widnes, to fight it out. And while smith's a good coach when his team's confident, he's very much been found out when they're not. Whereas Betts would probably be lost at the top end of the table but would be be very much in his element in the MPG. So I'll say HKR up, wire down.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:42 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22581
tad rhino wrote:
both middle and super 8's look really good this year. why they want to change things I don't know

Can't sell tickets to games you don't know are happening. Definitely can't sell corporate.

Also, as soon as next year we could be in a position where a semi-pro team need to organise 2 trips to france and a trip to Canada in 7 weeks with a weeks notice (The opposite side of that is that the likes of Toronto, les Catalans and Toulouse need to book up to 4 trips to England and up to 4 trips home within 7 weeks with a weeks notice)
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:45 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22581
Leigh are very bad, Widnes look better and Wire are better than those two and Les Catalans are tough to beat at home and are better than Leigh/Widnes and the lower division sides.

Hull KR are worse than they were last year and arent as dominant as Leigh were. My prediction no lower league side beats an SL side, Leigh v Hull KR in the MPG.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:55 pm
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 522
SmokeyTA wrote:
Leigh are very bad, Widnes look better and Wire are better than those two and Les Catalans are tough to beat at home and are better than Leigh/Widnes and the lower division sides.

Hull KR are worse than they were last year and arent as dominant as Leigh were. My prediction no lower league side beats an SL side, Leigh v Hull KR in the MPG.


I wouldn't say Leigh are very bad, yes they occupy bottom spot but it's not like they're taking beatings. They also have experience of the Middle 8's. That's the key thing for me, Warrington and Catalans on paper should be fine, but it's all about how they approach it.

Also depends what the opening few weeks fixtures are, an early loss could send panic into teams. We were perhaps fortunate that we'd already qualified before facing two tricky games away to Hudds (which is always a dodgy fixture for us lately) and then Leigh. For example is Catalans and Warrington met first week, the loser might start getting very nervous and have depleted confidence.

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:54 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 890
Does anyone know when the structure for 2018 will be announced? Leeds have said season tickets will go on sale in August, surely we need to know what we're getting for our money?

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 4:39 pm
The Biffs Back
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4066
I'll go for a Leigh v Hull KR MPG and think that Leigh will be too good for KR

As an interesting side note regarding the Middle 8's,If any SL clubs get relegated then all of the players contracts are null and void and they can be poached by rival clubs

Wolves must be very worried should they end up in the MPG with players like Ratchford,Hill,Clark,Currie and Westerman potentially up for grabs
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 4:49 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22194
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Leigh are the first club to be promoted under the middle 8 system, and their only job this year is to stay up. I suspect they will be a different kettle of fish in the middle 8's.
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 1:40 pm
batleyrhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6224
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
The Biffs Back wrote:
I'll go for a Leigh v Hull KR MPG and think that Leigh will be too good for KR

As an interesting side note regarding the Middle 8's,If any SL clubs get relegated then all of the players contracts are null and void and they can be poached by rival clubs

Wolves must be very worried should they end up in the MPG with players like Ratchford, Hill, Clark, Currie and Westerman potentially up for grabs


You'd have to think that the more proactive CEO's would have already had discussions with the agents representing the better players at the SL clubs who will be in the middle 8's, just to sound them out. I'm not sure if that includes Leeds or not btw...

Whilst it's unlikely can you imagine the rage of Ian Leneghan should Wigan drop into the middle 8's and end up losing players as a result... :lol:
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
