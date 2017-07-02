SmokeyTA wrote: Leigh are very bad, Widnes look better and Wire are better than those two and Les Catalans are tough to beat at home and are better than Leigh/Widnes and the lower division sides.



Hull KR are worse than they were last year and arent as dominant as Leigh were. My prediction no lower league side beats an SL side, Leigh v Hull KR in the MPG.

I wouldn't say Leigh are very bad, yes they occupy bottom spot but it's not like they're taking beatings. They also have experience of the Middle 8's. That's the key thing for me, Warrington and Catalans on paper should be fine, but it's all about how they approach it.Also depends what the opening few weeks fixtures are, an early loss could send panic into teams. We were perhaps fortunate that we'd already qualified before facing two tricky games away to Hudds (which is always a dodgy fixture for us lately) and then Leigh. For example is Catalans and Warrington met first week, the loser might start getting very nervous and have depleted confidence.