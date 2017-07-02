WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8's competition

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 4:52 pm
Clearwing
Charlie Sheen wrote:
I'd love to see Toulouse and KR come up, but Toulouse are limping into the 8s by the looks of it.


Limping out, more like. Lots of injured players to come back but will it be in time?
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:02 pm
Whilst I don't think London and Featherstone have enough to gain promotion, the experience of being in the Middle 8's last year will only help them. London beat Salford away last and were probably our trickiest Championship opponent. So whilst as I said they might not have enough to threaten promotion they could come up with a surprise win over a SL team that costs that side their SL place.

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:04 pm
tad rhino
both middle and super 8's look really good this year. why they want to change things I don't know

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:16 pm
Biff Tannen
tad rhino wrote:
both middle and super 8's look really good this year. why they want to change things I don't know


Agreed.

The only thing that needs tweaking for me is how you deal with magic weekend and the 3 games in a week which are hurting the quality of games in april/may. Would also be quite happy to see the cup final return to a may/june date.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:21 pm
tad rhino
yes I agree with all that.

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:33 pm
tad rhino wrote:
both middle and super 8's look really good this year. why they want to change things I don't know


Some people I think are just obsessed with changing formats and thinking it'd be better. Every team has stuff to aim for right now.

First past the post and 1up 1 down P/R? Would be boring right now as Cas have the LLS wrapped up already and it'd just be between Widnes & Leigh for bottom with everyone inbetween going through the motions. 8 team playoff would have people fuming that Wigan and Saints could roll up playoff time from 6th & 7th and challenge. People suggest a 5 team playoff but that would make the playoffs longer in an already too long season.

People complain that 7th and 8th don't stand a chance at the start of the 8's, but that's not really a flaw because you aren't, or at least shouldn't, have a format that gives teams placed there a chance with so little of the season left.

If the bottom 4 stay the same then of the 13 teams we've had in SL since the 8 format was introduced then 9 teams will have been in the Middle 8's and of the ones to avoid it, Hull, Cas and Wigan have been close to slipping in with a few weeks to go.

Re: Middle 8's competition

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:40 pm
The Chin's Back
To provoke a bit of meaningful debate on here who do you all think will be in the Million pound game and which sides will be in SL next season?

I'll go for a Leigh v Hull KR decider and that no sides will be promoted from the Championship
