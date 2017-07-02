tad rhino wrote: both middle and super 8's look really good this year. why they want to change things I don't know

Some people I think are just obsessed with changing formats and thinking it'd be better. Every team has stuff to aim for right now.First past the post and 1up 1 down P/R? Would be boring right now as Cas have the LLS wrapped up already and it'd just be between Widnes & Leigh for bottom with everyone inbetween going through the motions. 8 team playoff would have people fuming that Wigan and Saints could roll up playoff time from 6th & 7th and challenge. People suggest a 5 team playoff but that would make the playoffs longer in an already too long season.People complain that 7th and 8th don't stand a chance at the start of the 8's, but that's not really a flaw because you aren't, or at least shouldn't, have a format that gives teams placed there a chance with so little of the season left.If the bottom 4 stay the same then of the 13 teams we've had in SL since the 8 format was introduced then 9 teams will have been in the Middle 8's and of the ones to avoid it, Hull, Cas and Wigan have been close to slipping in with a few weeks to go.