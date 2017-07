They need to stop thinking they'll get through that competition easily, that attitude could slip them up.



Widnes are in decent form, Leigh know what that competition is all about and Catalans have a new coach. Regardless of opposition if you aren't in good form it's not easy to get out of that rut. For all our flaws last year our professional attitude towards finding ourselves in the Middle 8's was very good. If Warrington don't take a similar approach and just assume they'll coast through they could find themselves scrambling to avoid the MPG.