Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:00 pm
Mable_Syrup wrote:
I got frustrated with 5/6 pens in the bounce but could see why they were given. Didn't think he was too bad. I don't think we deserved 2 team warnings though. However by not giving away any penalties whilst on team warning, this showed we did have improvement in us.

What was annoying was that Warrington were doing exactly the same things and nit getting penalised.
Re: Well Done

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:09 pm
Nice to see Big Dave in the North stand with us all seem to enjoy himself.






Re: Well Done

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:05 pm
acko wrote:
Nice to see Big Dave in the North stand with us all seem to enjoy himself.
Saw his clip on instagram. Sounded to be enjoying himself.




Re: Well Done

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:43 pm
chissitt wrote:
I don't think anybody specifically was put on report, none of the players or the Wire fans saw anything otherwise there would have been a reaction from them we were stood in front of the incident and saw nothing untoward either, Hicks certainly did not see anything and put it on report after an intervention from the in goal ref but obviously could not pick out an individual.

Hicks gave Keegan Hirst ten minutes for his interpretation of a crusher tackle and would surely have given a yellow card if there was anybody guilty for the tackle on Dagger.


I was in line with the Crusher. There was nothing in it.
None of the officials reacted until one Warrington player walked in and complained.
If they didn't see it how can they give 10 mins. If they did why not flag it yourself.
The player was fine. It wasn't on his neck. He was sat and a player on his back forced him to a 'touch tour toes position'
Re: Well Done

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:07 pm
PopTart wrote:
I was in line with the Crusher. There was nothing in it.
None of the officials reacted until one Warrington player walked in and complained.
If they didn't see it how can they give 10 mins. If they did why not flag it yourself.
The player was fine. It wasn't on his neck. He was sat and a player on his back forced him to a 'touch tour toes position'

If we are talking about the Dagger incident Hick stopped play when he saw that he was injured, while he was receiving treatment the in goal official walked up and spoke to Hick who then called up Finn and told him the incident was going on report, nothing to report really it was just simply an accident and there should not be any recriminations regarding any Wakefield player.

Re: Well Done

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:48 pm
The crusher was Keegan Hirst on Daryl Clark, I didn't see who or what happened to Dagger

Re: Well Done

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:57 pm
I wasn't talking about Dagger.
Didn't see what happened to him.
Re: Well Done

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:07 pm
PopTart wrote:
I wasn't talking about Dagger.
Didn't see what happened to him.

My apologies.

Re: Well Done

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:44 pm
RE Hicks. I wouldn't call him biased. The last ref you could probably say was biased was Ganson. This current crop are incompetent or aren't getting help from touch judges who are the bigger problem for me. They are more indecisive when to step in or not.
