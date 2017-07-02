chissitt wrote: I don't think anybody specifically was put on report, none of the players or the Wire fans saw anything otherwise there would have been a reaction from them we were stood in front of the incident and saw nothing untoward either, Hicks certainly did not see anything and put it on report after an intervention from the in goal ref but obviously could not pick out an individual.



Hicks gave Keegan Hirst ten minutes for his interpretation of a crusher tackle and would surely have given a yellow card if there was anybody guilty for the tackle on Dagger.

I was in line with the Crusher. There was nothing in it.None of the officials reacted until one Warrington player walked in and complained.If they didn't see it how can they give 10 mins. If they did why not flag it yourself.The player was fine. It wasn't on his neck. He was sat and a player on his back forced him to a 'touch tour toes position'