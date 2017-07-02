Who was put on report for the suspected crusher on Will Dagger? Didn't have a great view of it so didn't see who it was, or if indeed it was a one at all.



From a Wire point of view I thought Hicks was awful as well. He seems to ping every interference at times being very pedantic, then seems to ignore similar instances continually later on in the game.



If someone does get a ban for the tackle on Dagger it will frustrate me, if it had been on TV it would have been picked up and dealt with.



We either need VR at all grounds, or to stop using them for instances of foul play.



Well played yesterday, I don't think Hicks influenced the outcome in the end - you were by far the better side. It's refreshing to see new names in the top half of the league.