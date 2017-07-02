WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well Done

I don't get to see the game now I'm serving at the back but half way into the second half when queues slow down I can pinch a few minutes and what I saw of Hicks made think he was trying to keep wire in the game and it was them that blow their chances
Well done lads :CLAP:
Hicks was awful - a great win despite him.
At the game I thought the same but Chester to his credit said it was us and we needed better discipline.
For me it just looked a bit uneven. They got away with stuff we were picked up on.
Saying that the Wolves fans felt they had some tough calls.
Who was put on report for the suspected crusher on Will Dagger? Didn't have a great view of it so didn't see who it was, or if indeed it was a one at all.

From a Wire point of view I thought Hicks was awful as well. He seems to ping every interference at times being very pedantic, then seems to ignore similar instances continually later on in the game.

If someone does get a ban for the tackle on Dagger it will frustrate me, if it had been on TV it would have been picked up and dealt with.

We either need VR at all grounds, or to stop using them for instances of foul play.

Well played yesterday, I don't think Hicks influenced the outcome in the end - you were by far the better side. It's refreshing to see new names in the top half of the league.

I thought Hicks was trying to ware his whistle out in one game.

So the game could not flow. Which probably had more impact on Trin than Wire.
Wildthing wrote:
Hicks was awful - a great win despite him.

So true.
Alffi_7 wrote:
Who was put on report for the suspected crusher on Will Dagger? Didn't have a great view of it so didn't see who it was, or if indeed it was a one at all.

I don't think anybody specifically was put on report, none of the players or the Wire fans saw anything otherwise there would have been a reaction from them we were stood in front of the incident and saw nothing untoward either, Hicks certainly did not see anything and put it on report after an intervention from the in goal ref but obviously could not pick out an individual.

Hicks gave Keegan Hirst ten minutes for his interpretation of a crusher tackle and would surely have given a yellow card if there was anybody guilty for the tackle on Dagger.

Thought the referee was fine, Hicks is one of the better ones now.

Tried his damndest to keep Wire in the game...usual poor standard !!
I got frustrated with 5/6 pens in the bounce but could see why they were given. Didn't think he was too bad. I don't think we deserved 2 team warnings though. However by not giving away any penalties whilst on team warning, this showed we did have improvement in us.
