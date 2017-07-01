WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well Done

Well Done

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:24 pm
Khlav Kalash






Nice to secure SL with a win despite Hicks best efforts. Noticed him and Clark having a bit of a private joke after Wire's second.
1/10

Re: Well Done

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:58 pm
Trinity1315




Khlav Kalash wrote:
Nice to secure SL with a win despite Hicks best efforts. Noticed him and Clark having a bit of a private joke after Wire's second.


Yes, despite his best efforts (was it about 5 penalties on the bounce when Hirst was off?) the lads defended brilliantly. That was a gutsy win!

Re: Well Done

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:14 pm
wakeytrin





Totally agree. Hicks tried his best. Thought the team effort especially when we were down to 12 men was outstanding. Thought Hicks kept Warrington in the game.




Re: Well Done

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:25 pm
Big lads mate




Couple of infringements and a team warning, twice. Three infringements by Warrington and who'd have thought just a talking to :roll: and don't get me going about the offsides :FRUSRATED:

Re: Well Done

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:37 pm
Mr Bliss






Thought we played with our heads tonight. No howlers and looked worthy winners.



Re: Well Done

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:45 pm
Eastern Wildcat




Boys dug really deep tonight, especially in the second half when we didnt see any of the ball.

If anything, thought they tried too hard a bit at times in the first half, a few early offloads were a bit forced.

Well done and bring on our friends from just over the common

Re: Well Done

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:51 pm
wakeytrin





Big lads mate wrote:
Couple of infringements and a team warning, twice. Three infringements by Warrington and who'd have thought just a talking to :roll: and don't get me going about the offsides :FRUSRATED:

Agree




Re: Well Done

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:14 pm
Redscat




Trinity defence was superb particularly in the sin bin period. Can't remember any fluffed tackles. All this despite another blatantly biased attempt at refereeing by Hicks. Two great winger's tries from BJB and MCB. Wood's quick dart over the line from acting half was very much in the Alan McCurrie style I thought (apologies to those who never saw the great AMcC)

Re: Well Done

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:02 pm
Lockers700




Great win by the lads, they deserved it!

Re: Well Done

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 4:44 am
musson




Was a great performance from the boys and a well deserved win

