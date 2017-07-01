Trinity defence was superb particularly in the sin bin period. Can't remember any fluffed tackles. All this despite another blatantly biased attempt at refereeing by Hicks. Two great winger's tries from BJB and MCB. Wood's quick dart over the line from acting half was very much in the Alan McCurrie style I thought (apologies to those who never saw the great AMcC)
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.