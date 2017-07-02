WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - catalan result

Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:26 am
Because Higham and Hock will absolutely improve your discipline.
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.

Re: catalan result

Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:43 am
Lots to worry about as far as I'm concerned. We cant defend at all, jukes has no idea what his best team is and we can't keep our heads to close out a game.

Higson keeps making bad decisions, which ultimately cost us. Crooks' petulance got them back into the game (would you like a try, or a fight. Idiot), and now acton could be looking at another ban which along with Weston's retirement leaves us short in the front row.

We're in a far worse position going into this year's play offs than we were last season.

Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:03 am
Cant win anything without a defence , teams will be licking their lips

Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:11 am
Very difficult to judge how we stand going into the play offs, confidence won't be brill but we are competing pretty much week in week out.
When you look back to the beginning of the season our goal line defence (saints and wire spring to mind) win us games, now we appear to concede pretty much every time a team comes into our 20
Be interesting to see what Mortimer brings, especially his kicking game because at the moment it is very poor.

Won that game more than once, even at the end it's not rocket science, 5 slow PTB and kick it into touch - for some reason we played that set as if we were 2 behind not in front, poor poor rugby, and once again ball retention and discipline was our downfall
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:17 am
Everyone blaming higson but it was acton that knocked on at the end trying to play it too quick,cant understand why he would want to do that with just over a minute left :CRAZY:

Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:28 am
Somebody NEEDS to tell Higson to trust his centre and keep an eye on his winger - gets caught out week in week out, and for all his positives (of which there are many) that is extremely annoying
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
