LeythIg wrote: Lots to worry about as far as I'm concerned. We cant defend at all, jukes has no idea what his best team is and we can't keep our heads to close out a game.



Higson keeps making bad decisions, which ultimately cost us. Crooks' petulance got them back into the game (would you like a try, or a fight. Idiot), and now acton could be looking at another ban which along with Weston's retirement leaves us short in the front row.



We're in a far worse position going into this year's play offs than we were last season.

Very difficult to judge how we stand going into the play offs, confidence won't be brill but we are competing pretty much week in week out.When you look back to the beginning of the season our goal line defence (saints and wire spring to mind) win us games, now we appear to concede pretty much every time a team comes into our 20Be interesting to see what Mortimer brings, especially his kicking game because at the moment it is very poor.Won that game more than once, even at the end it's not rocket science, 5 slow PTB and kick it into touch - for some reason we played that set as if we were 2 behind not in front, poor poor rugby, and once again ball retention and discipline was our downfall