Like I have said before that Wigan would be the only game we would win for rest of the season we need to concentrate on the middle 8s get a game plan and structures set up and most of all defence and dicipline can't afford to go in against the championship teams playing like this as this will be there cup final every week they will put 110 percent into it and if they have more fight and passion there every chance they will turn us over I would rest players now and make sure we at full strength to see the season out. I have faith in the lads and coaching staff to keep us in super league but it's going to be tough