Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:01 am
The Railwayman
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 241
The most irritating thing for me. listening to Radio Leeds, was how obvious the deficiencies are to everybody. The commentators were harping on about how good the team/squad is on paper but that they looked clueless. CLUELESS the man said. What the golly gosh do they golly practice in training. They also made reference to the 'lifespan' of a coach and the fact that in their view TS is a good coach but perhaps the players have grown bored of his team talks / methods and are just not listening anymore.

As Runningman pointed out, the evidence is their in black an white.

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:23 am
Asgardian13
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3243
Location: Northamptonshire
ninearches wrote:
I can only assume that the club ,as a business, are happy to see what we assume is their main source of income,the team, be systematically dismantled before our very eyes.


Wrong assumption. What would be pointless would be appointing 'just anyone ' as coach to enable sacking TS now. I have it on good authority that the club has approached at least one very successful NRL coach who, not surprisingly, turned them down. I agree that the TS era is over, but we need the right man if we are to turn it around, and we haven't found him yet.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:28 am
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2685
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Asgardian13 wrote:
Wrong assumption. What would be pointless would be appointing 'just anyone ' as coach to enable sacking TS now. I have it on good authority that the club has approached at least one very successful NRL coach who, not surprisingly, turned them down. I agree that the TS era is over, but we need the right man if we are to turn it around, and we haven't found him yet.


That sounds about right. We need a good coach & not a "panic buy". We don't want to make the mistake we did with replacing " Golden Brown" with Kevin Brown.

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:33 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9316
Location: wakefield
Leeds showed last year that one player can make all the difference between top 4 and bottom 4.
They missed a hooker and when they got one it all changed round.
Just like Warrington they were full of good players they just couldn't get them going.
Not sure what's up with Declan Parton as I thought he was going to be the guy but a good scrum half would make all the difference to you imho.
Gidley and Ratchford are too much like full backs playing out of position. Great players but they need help.
Your strike players often broke us but that link to the next phase just wasn't there.

Hope you sort it out. I've enjoyed seeing Warrington break the hold of the supposed big teams.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:42 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8150
The backs are lambs to slaughter behind a beaten pack.
Picking out different individuals from the backline every week must Shirley spell out where the problem is!
once a wire always a wire
