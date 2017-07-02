Leeds showed last year that one player can make all the difference between top 4 and bottom 4.

They missed a hooker and when they got one it all changed round.

Just like Warrington they were full of good players they just couldn't get them going.

Not sure what's up with Declan Parton as I thought he was going to be the guy but a good scrum half would make all the difference to you imho.

Gidley and Ratchford are too much like full backs playing out of position. Great players but they need help.

Your strike players often broke us but that link to the next phase just wasn't there.



Hope you sort it out. I've enjoyed seeing Warrington break the hold of the supposed big teams.