The most irritating thing for me. listening to Radio Leeds, was how obvious the deficiencies are to everybody. The commentators were harping on about how good the team/squad is on paper but that they looked clueless. CLUELESS the man said. What the golly gosh do they golly practice in training. They also made reference to the 'lifespan' of a coach and the fact that in their view TS is a good coach but perhaps the players have grown bored of his team talks / methods and are just not listening anymore.



As Runningman pointed out, the evidence is their in black an white.