karetaker

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm

Posts: 3174

Location: warrington



Warrington Wolves coach Tony Smith:



"The thing that really hurt us was that they had five seven-tackle re-starts and, while that doesn't sound much, throw a penalty or two on top of that and it starts to mount.



"Our last plays weren't good enough this week. I thought our goal-line defence was pretty good in the first half but it took its toll and cost us in terms of energy and affected our decision-making."



On Wolves' Super 8s hopes: "It's unlikely, isn't it? There would have to be some real twists and turns for that to happen.



"If we don't make it we'll do what Leeds did and roll sleeves up and get on with it





Make of that what you will. Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm

Posts: 761

karetaker wrote: Warrington Wolves coach Tony Smith:



"The thing that really hurt us was that they had five seven-tackle re-starts and, while that doesn't sound much, throw a penalty or two on top of that and it starts to mount.



"Our last plays weren't good enough this week. I thought our goal-line defence was pretty good in the first half but it took its toll and cost us in terms of energy and affected our decision-making."



On Wolves' Super 8s hopes: "It's unlikely, isn't it? There would have to be some real twists and turns for that to happen.



"If we don't make it we'll do what Leeds did and roll sleeves up and get on with it





Make of that what you will.



Having been there, I'd say it was a fair summary. What he doesn't mention is how toothless we look with the ball. Having been there, I'd say it was a fair summary. What he doesn't mention is how toothless we look with the ball. karetaker

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm

Posts: 3174

Location: warrington

His comments on Wolves web page is even worse reading, i cant copy paste it as ive already puked reading it once. runningman29

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm

Posts: 1416

Location: Warrington

Alffi_7 wrote: Having been there, I'd say it was a fair summary. What he doesn't mention is how toothless we look with the ball. As evidenced by being the second worst attacking side in the league.1 point in front of Widnes may I add.Truly shocking. Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm

Posts: 761

runningman29 wrote: As evidenced by being the second worst attacking side in the league.1 point in front of Widnes may I add.Truly shocking.



Absolutely, none of this is new, it seems to be a problem that can't be fixed - otherwise after 20 games and countless hours on a training field, it would have been fixed already? Absolutely, none of this is new, it seems to be a problem that can't be fixed - otherwise after 20 games and countless hours on a training field, it would have been fixed already? Bigted Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am

Posts: 42

As I already said, no half backs. Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm

Posts: 761

Bigted wrote: As I already said, no half backs.



They aren't good enough, I agree. But this goes deeper than that. There is no attacking structure, no one running attaching lines for the halfs to hit, no dummy runners, the structure isn't there for them to flourish. Brown had been ripped to pieces here, but he isn't a bad player - Wayne Bennett has selected him, and he has been successful at Widnes.



BUT, he is such s bad fit for this side it's unreal. He plays to a system, we don't have a system. They aren't good enough, I agree. But this goes deeper than that. There is no attacking structure, no one running attaching lines for the halfs to hit, no dummy runners, the structure isn't there for them to flourish. Brown had been ripped to pieces here, but he isn't a bad player - Wayne Bennett has selected him, and he has been successful at Widnes.BUT, he is such s bad fit for this side it's unreal. He plays to a system, we don't have a system. ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm

Posts: 3151

Location: newton-le-willows



Website Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm3151newton-le-willows I can only assume that the club ,as a business, are happy to see what we assume is their main source of income,the team, be systematically dismantled before our very eyes.

Perhaps the HJ will look excellent converted into luxury apartments & with a central lawn for residents to exercise their pampered pooches or maybe even to use as space for allotments. The remnants of the playing staff could merge with Crosfield's or Latchford while Tony & Rich become advisers at the dole office & part time squash champions. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Itchy Arsenal, rubber duckie and 89 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 29 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,595,011 694 76,067 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sun : 00:01 CH1 TORONTO v YORK TV Sun : 05:00 NRL NEWCASTLE v WESTS TV Sun : 07:00 NRL SOUTHS v PENRITH TV Sun : 14:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v KEIGHLEY Sun : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v CELTIC Sun : 14:00 CH1 HEMEL v SOUTH WALES Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v LONDON Sun : 15:00 CH1 DONCASTER v NEWCASTLE Sun : 15:00 CH FEATHERSTONE v BATLEY Sun : 15:00 CH HULL KR v LONDON Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v TOULOUSE Sun : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v COVENTY Sun : 15:00 CH HALIFAX v BRADFORD Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD v SWINTON Sun : 15:00 CH DEWSBURY v ROCHDALE Sun : 15:00 SL SALFORD v HUDDERSFIELD Sun : 15:00 SL WIGAN v WIDNES TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM