I can only assume that the club ,as a business, are happy to see what we assume is their main source of income,the team, be systematically dismantled before our very eyes.
Perhaps the HJ will look excellent converted into luxury apartments & with a central lawn for residents to exercise their pampered pooches or maybe even to use as space for allotments. The remnants of the playing staff could merge with Crosfield's or Latchford while Tony & Rich become advisers at the dole office & part time squash champions.