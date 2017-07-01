WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:56 pm
Bigted

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 42
i think your missing the point re half backs. We don't have any.

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:04 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3174
Location: warrington
Warrington Wolves coach Tony Smith:

"The thing that really hurt us was that they had five seven-tackle re-starts and, while that doesn't sound much, throw a penalty or two on top of that and it starts to mount.

"Our last plays weren't good enough this week. I thought our goal-line defence was pretty good in the first half but it took its toll and cost us in terms of energy and affected our decision-making."

On Wolves' Super 8s hopes: "It's unlikely, isn't it? There would have to be some real twists and turns for that to happen.

"If we don't make it we'll do what Leeds did and roll sleeves up and get on with it


Make of that what you will.

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:33 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 761
karetaker wrote:
Warrington Wolves coach Tony Smith:

"The thing that really hurt us was that they had five seven-tackle re-starts and, while that doesn't sound much, throw a penalty or two on top of that and it starts to mount.

"Our last plays weren't good enough this week. I thought our goal-line defence was pretty good in the first half but it took its toll and cost us in terms of energy and affected our decision-making."

On Wolves' Super 8s hopes: "It's unlikely, isn't it? There would have to be some real twists and turns for that to happen.

"If we don't make it we'll do what Leeds did and roll sleeves up and get on with it


Make of that what you will.


Having been there, I'd say it was a fair summary. What he doesn't mention is how toothless we look with the ball.

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:40 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3174
Location: warrington
His comments on Wolves web page is even worse reading, i cant copy paste it as ive already puked reading it once.

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:49 pm
runningman29
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1416
Location: Warrington
Alffi_7 wrote:
Having been there, I'd say it was a fair summary. What he doesn't mention is how toothless we look with the ball.
As evidenced by being the second worst attacking side in the league.1 point in front of Widnes may I add.Truly shocking.

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:41 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 761
runningman29 wrote:
As evidenced by being the second worst attacking side in the league.1 point in front of Widnes may I add.Truly shocking.


Absolutely, none of this is new, it seems to be a problem that can't be fixed - otherwise after 20 games and countless hours on a training field, it would have been fixed already?

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:48 pm
Bigted

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 42
As I already said, no half backs.

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:59 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 761
Bigted wrote:
As I already said, no half backs.


They aren't good enough, I agree. But this goes deeper than that. There is no attacking structure, no one running attaching lines for the halfs to hit, no dummy runners, the structure isn't there for them to flourish. Brown had been ripped to pieces here, but he isn't a bad player - Wayne Bennett has selected him, and he has been successful at Widnes.

BUT, he is such s bad fit for this side it's unreal. He plays to a system, we don't have a system.
