Warrington Wolves coach Tony Smith:



"The thing that really hurt us was that they had five seven-tackle re-starts and, while that doesn't sound much, throw a penalty or two on top of that and it starts to mount.



"Our last plays weren't good enough this week. I thought our goal-line defence was pretty good in the first half but it took its toll and cost us in terms of energy and affected our decision-making."



On Wolves' Super 8s hopes: "It's unlikely, isn't it? There would have to be some real twists and turns for that to happen.



"If we don't make it we'll do what Leeds did and roll sleeves up and get on with it





