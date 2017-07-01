WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:21 pm
CW8
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 767
Totally bored of this now, coaches are absolutely clueless and killing us.

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:25 pm
just_browny
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 3222
Trained the house down.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Horne > Myler


Best back row in the game?
Odemwingie wrote:
Depends what you're looking for.

Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.

If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.


boz the warrior wrote:
lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger


Northampton_Saint wrote:
We have the best pack in the league pretty much,

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:30 pm
runningman29
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1413
Location: Warrington
its a measure of how far this club has fallen when Wakefield are miles quicker in every department.Truly an appalling season + I'm scratching my head as to how that bullshltter is still in a job.

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:34 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8148
Has he gone yet?

No!

Agar out
once a wire always a wire

Re: Tonight's game v Wakefield.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:44 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6616
Location: Home sweet home
thank god i dont pay to watch this dross any more..a huge clear out is needed,
