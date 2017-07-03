Psychedelic Casual wrote:

Very bad idea. Most people who go to the games want to stand. As seen from the very sparsely populated seated areas yet often full South Stand



I like standing between either 40m line along the side. Don't want to sit down, would still stand if they put seats in the South in just as a protest



I do, however, think our chants are beyond terrible though. But not "oh Warri Warri"... it's all the shyite 1990s European football chants with no words that just have a load of "woah oah"s and "der der der"s that are the bad ones. Bin 'em, bin 'em now, they're dreadful! Let's get some traditional British terrace chants back on the go. And for Christ's sake let's ditch the drum, it's awful, loving awful and annoying! I wish the RFL would come out with a rule that said all drums are banned from stadiums as they could be used as weapons or something to finally rid us of the monotonous *bang bang bang bang bang bang*ing.



In Association Football all the other Premier League fans laugh at Crystal Palace fans because of their Europoptastic chanting with no words and often sing "can you sing without your drum?" at them and they get called Stripey Nigels. We are full of these Stripey Nigels at Wire. Let's get a traditional English atmosphere back; the Hull clubs manage without drums and have decent chants, so why not us?



"Der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der ... LOVE OFF!"