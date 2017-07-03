WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lack of Character.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Lack of Character.

 
Post a reply

Re: Lack of Character.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:29 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8775
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Very bad idea. Most people who go to the games want to stand. As seen from the very sparsely populated seated areas yet often full South Stand

I like standing between either 40m line along the side. Don't want to sit down, would still stand if they put seats in the South in just as a protest

I do, however, think our chants are beyond terrible though. But not "oh Warri Warri"... it's all the shyite 1990s European football chants with no words that just have a load of "woah oah"s and "der der der"s that are the bad ones. Bin 'em, bin 'em now, they're dreadful! Let's get some traditional British terrace chants back on the go. And for Christ's sake let's ditch the drum, it's awful, loving awful and annoying! I wish the RFL would come out with a rule that said all drums are banned from stadiums as they could be used as weapons or something to finally rid us of the monotonous *bang bang bang bang bang bang*ing.

In Association Football all the other Premier League fans laugh at Crystal Palace fans because of their Europoptastic chanting with no words and often sing "can you sing without your drum?" at them and they get called Stripey Nigels. We are full of these Stripey Nigels at Wire. Let's get a traditional English atmosphere back; the Hull clubs manage without drums and have decent chants, so why not us?

"Der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der der ... LOVE OFF!"


:BOW: Not heard a TFATW chant for a while or Gimme a W. The Der Der Der is mindless.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dave K., Dezzies_right_hook, Gaz3376, Irish Wire, jus@casvegas, Khlav Kalash, King of the North, Paul2812, Psychedelic Casual, RoyalWire, sandcat20, Sandwich Wire, The Riddler, Uncle Rico and 268 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,6441,85076,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM