Our stadium desperately needs some flags with history hanging from the stands etc.. And for me the whole south stand needs seating. Have the east and south corner as standing. Put a wire band In that corner and for gods sake... as I've mentioned previously.. come up with some new/good songs that stick! Oh warry warry is the worst sporting song I've ever heard. It's a joke!! Imagine if the only song man united sang was ohh man united ohh man united...

And Jose barmy army! It's a complete and utter joke that a club has so little and utter garbage tunes... it's almost an inside job... who came up with these songs for us? Uncle Joe?