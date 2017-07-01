WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lack of Character.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Lack of Character.

 
Post a reply

Lack of Character.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 3:27 pm
CharlieWong Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 53
Our stadium desperately needs some flags with history hanging from the stands etc.. And for me the whole south stand needs seating. Have the east and south corner as standing. Put a wire band In that corner and for gods sake... as I've mentioned previously.. come up with some new/good songs that stick! Oh warry warry is the worst sporting song I've ever heard. It's a joke!! Imagine if the only song man united sang was ohh man united ohh man united...
And Jose barmy army! It's a complete and utter joke that a club has so little and utter garbage tunes... it's almost an inside job... who came up with these songs for us? Uncle Joe?

Re: Lack of Character.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 3:33 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3147
Location: newton-le-willows
Have you never thought that people like to stand at the match ?

Re: Lack of Character.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 3:36 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8146
ninearches wrote:
Have you never thought that people like to stand at the match ?

One of the reasons that stand is generally full....he could always sit in the North...that generally isn't!
once a wire always a wire

Re: Lack of Character.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 4:24 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1303
Yes, that's it, you've nailed it.

I'm sure the next time we lose at home Tony will come out with it :

"Well we trained well all week, we're not too far off it, a couple of players were missing, but had the fans bothered come up with some new songs I'm sure we'd have won...."

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Geoff, karetaker, leslie boyd, Mr Snoodle, NtW, Paul2812, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rubber duckie, ScottyWire, shinymcshine, Smiffy27, Wildthing and 196 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,7651,59976,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
12
- 44CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
26
- 22NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
18
- 31NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
 < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM