WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Away

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Saints Away

 
Post a reply

Re: Saints Away

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 12:19 am
Kiyan Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 19, 2014 10:38 am
Posts: 235
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Sad, sad troll post that can't even accurately repeat the exact words I used and indeed failed to even be correctly critical. it wasn't my misunderstanding English language was it? c'mon, you were in fact trying to be clever by attacking me because you didn't agree with my sentence structure, isn't that actually what you were doing. Basically a troll post that added absolutely zilch to the discussion whatsoever and was wrong in any case.
Go away troll, you can't even accurately grasp what you're being critical off ffs!


Well, that made me laugh even more than your original post!

I cannot even be bothered to correct the English in this post, (even the spell checker on this site has highlighted about 75% of it in red).

You carry on making fun of other people's English though, whatever makes you happy. :SUBMISSION:

Re: Saints Away

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:23 am
Lilfatman Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 35
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Radford pulling players off, is not the answer

Reminds me of an old joke. New player at a club was told he would be pulled off at half time. His comment was " Thats fine, we just got half an orange at my last club"

Re: Saints Away

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:53 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3823
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Kiyan wrote:
Well, that made me laugh even more than your original post!

I cannot even be bothered to correct the English in this post, (even the spell checker on this site has highlighted about 75% of it in red).

You carry on making fun of other people's English though, whatever makes you happy. :SUBMISSION:

I didn't criticise their English you fool, I criticised their comprehension skills of what i'd actually written which was none of your business in any case.
See, you're even worse, you can't even comprehend what's going on, can't even understand what I was criticising and couldn't even repeat the correct words I'd used but come onto a thread just to cause trouble.
You got owned a page or so back
Mickey off deluded fool.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: knockersbumpMKII, themightynortherner and 59 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,10075876,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM