rover 2000 wrote: mystic peg



It was very different. It was raining



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 537

ccs wrote: Cas will probably have at least a 3 game buffer to rest players before the GF semi's, so whoever plays them in those games could well be at an advantage.



Could even be 4 or 5 at this rate. Going to be very interesting how Powell then approaches those final league games. Give players some rest especially those carrying knocks but at the same time you don't want to over-do it as you'd want to carry momentum into the playoffs.

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5536

Location: Now in Enemy Country

Thought you lot defended fairly well for long periods, Hull players look a lot more beefed up than last season which effected mobility trying to work the ball out from your 20 metres. The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. the cal train

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm

Posts: 2462

Location: West Hull

We're really missing Ellis on the pitch, needed him to settle us so we could complete a set at times. All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.

- Emmitt Smith

- Emmitt Smith bonaire Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm

Posts: 1576

UllFC wrote: Do i need to do one of my knee jerk threads?! Cos whenever I do the team comeback and prove me wrong!



Havent played well for a few weeks now and I have to question some of the team selections. Such as splitting up a Connor/Kelly partnership that was playing well to accommadate Sneyd, and picking Taylor when clearly not fit.



We wont be top4 with this kind of inconsistency, and we cant keep.using the rain as an excuse.



Radford has always said if you play well you keep your place.Well not it seems in this instance

I like Sneyd but for me he shouldnt have come straight back into the team.

Its the same with Griffin kept his place in the team after a very average game at Cas at the expense of Connor who dropped to the bench yet Griffin for me is an ideal off the bench impact player in the second row.

It was little wonder Connor looked peed all the game and you cant blame him.Radford would probably have dropped Connor for next week after that display but the injury to Kelly means he will keep his place.

Connor will not have the same impetus at half back with Sneyd as he did with Kelly.

We should get back to Taylor and Watts starting props.Dont know why Radford changed to Watts off the bench and Taylor starting.

Radford got the bench and interchanges wrong for this match.Should have pulled Mini off for 15 minutes and put some glue on his hands and pulled Sneyd off at half time and reverted to Kelly/Connor at halfback.

To be honest cant see us winning any of our next three games.Even Huddersfield look lively now.

To be honest cant see us winning any of our next three games.Even Huddersfield look lively now. Radford has always said if you play well you keep your place.Well not it seems in this instanceI like Sneyd but for me he shouldnt have come straight back into the team.Its the same with Griffin kept his place in the team after a very average game at Cas at the expense of Connor who dropped to the bench yet Griffin for me is an ideal off the bench impact player in the second row.It was little wonder Connor looked peed all the game and you cant blame him.Radford would probably have dropped Connor for next week after that display but the injury to Kelly means he will keep his place.Connor will not have the same impetus at half back with Sneyd as he did with Kelly.We should get back to Taylor and Watts starting props.Dont know why Radford changed to Watts off the bench and Taylor starting.Radford got the bench and interchanges wrong for this match.Should have pulled Mini off for 15 minutes and put some glue on his hands and pulled Sneyd off at half time and reverted to Kelly/Connor at halfback.To be honest cant see us winning any of our next three games.Even Huddersfield look lively now. hull2524

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm

Posts: 4666

Don't get this sneyd griffin bashing. Your right about Connor he did look peeved of and that to me is no good that's not what I'd be looking for if I was a coach. I like Connor and think and hope he will play a big part for us in years to come. As a whole last night we was off the game apart from defending. We've just lost to the table toppers and saints away not exactly easy games but I did expect to win one. Hopefully we can get a result against Leeds. One match away from Wembley and 4 th



Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm

Posts: 524

hull2524 wrote: Don't get this sneyd griffin bashing. Your right about Connor he did look peeved of and that to me is no good that's not what I'd be looking for if I was a coach. I like Connor and think and hope he will play a big part for us in years to come. As a whole last night we was off the game apart from defending. We've just lost to the table toppers and saints away not exactly easy games but I did expect to win one. Hopefully we can get a result against Leeds. One match away from Wembley and 4 th



No one is bashing Sneyd merely criticizing his performance. Hardly constitutes bashing does it?

We are discussing the Saints performance and inparticular our attacking prowess or lack of, of which Sneyd is an integral part.

There is a difference.

There is a difference. No one is bashing Sneyd merely criticizing his performance. Hardly constitutes bashing does it?We are discussing the Saints performance and inparticular our attacking prowess or lack of, of which Sneyd is an integral part.There is a difference. knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3820

Location: Letchworth Garden City,

Kiyan wrote:



While I am not here to correct grammar or English, I can see the irony when someone comments on someone else's English, using a jumble of words which a 7 year old would realise is not correct English.



I guess you didn't bother to learn English, or you would know that you cannot "go bother" a verb.. I am not your primary school teacher, but I would suggest that if you type "go bother and learn English" you are in no position to criticise other people's grasp of the English language..While I am not here to correct grammar or English, I can see the irony when someone comments on someone else's English, using a jumble of words which a 7 year old would realise is not correct English.I guess you didn't bother to learn English, or you would know that you cannot "go bother" a verb..

Sad, sad troll post that can't even accurately repeat the exact words I used and indeed failed to even be correctly critical. it wasn't my misunderstanding English language was it? c'mon, you were in fact trying to be clever by attacking me because you didn't agree with my sentence structure, isn't that actually what you were doing. Basically a troll post that added absolutely zilch to the discussion whatsoever and was wrong in any case.

Go away troll, you can't even accurately grasp what you're being critical off ffs!

Go away troll, you can't even accurately grasp what you're being critical off ffs! Sad, sad troll post that can't even accurately repeat the exact words I used and indeed failed to even be correctly critical. it wasn't my misunderstanding English language was it? c'mon, you were in fact trying to be clever by attacking me because you didn't agree with my sentence structure, isn't that actually what you were doing. Basically a troll post that added absolutely zilch to the discussion whatsoever and was wrong in any case.Go away troll, you can't even accurately grasp what you're being critical off ffs! hull2524

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm

Posts: 4666

Criticized or bashing different words but same meaning in the context of the for mentioned article of which its kind of pandamtic to bring up.



Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm

Posts: 1665

bonaire wrote: Radford has always said if you play well you keep your place.Well not it seems in this instance

I like Sneyd but for me he shouldnt have come straight back into the team.

Its the same with Griffin kept his place in the team after a very average game at Cas at the expense of Connor who dropped to the bench yet Griffin for me is an ideal off the bench impact player in the second row.

It was little wonder Connor looked peed all the game and you cant blame him.Radford would probably have dropped Connor for next week after that display but the injury to Kelly means he will keep his place.

Connor will not have the same impetus at half back with Sneyd as he did with Kelly.

We should get back to Taylor and Watts starting props.Dont know why Radford changed to Watts off the bench and Taylor starting.

Radford got the bench and interchanges wrong for this match.Should have pulled Mini off for 15 minutes and put some glue on his hands and pulled Sneyd off at half time and reverted to Kelly/Connor at halfback.

To be honest cant see us winning any of our next three games.Even Huddersfield look lively now.

Radford pulling players off, is not the answer

