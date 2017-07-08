WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Away

Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:21 pm
rover 2000 wrote:
mystic peg :lol: :lol: :lol:


It was very different. It was raining :lol:

PrinterThe
ccs wrote:
Cas will probably have at least a 3 game buffer to rest players before the GF semi's, so whoever plays them in those games could well be at an advantage.


Could even be 4 or 5 at this rate. Going to be very interesting how Powell then approaches those final league games. Give players some rest especially those carrying knocks but at the same time you don't want to over-do it as you'd want to carry momentum into the playoffs.

Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:27 pm
Thought you lot defended fairly well for long periods, Hull players look a lot more beefed up than last season which effected mobility trying to work the ball out from your 20 metres.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:41 pm
We're really missing Ellis on the pitch, needed him to settle us so we could complete a set at times.
Sat Jul 08, 2017 4:04 pm
UllFC wrote:
Do i need to do one of my knee jerk threads?! Cos whenever I do the team comeback and prove me wrong!

Havent played well for a few weeks now and I have to question some of the team selections. Such as splitting up a Connor/Kelly partnership that was playing well to accommadate Sneyd, and picking Taylor when clearly not fit.

We wont be top4 with this kind of inconsistency, and we cant keep.using the rain as an excuse.


Radford has always said if you play well you keep your place.Well not it seems in this instance
I like Sneyd but for me he shouldnt have come straight back into the team.
Its the same with Griffin kept his place in the team after a very average game at Cas at the expense of Connor who dropped to the bench yet Griffin for me is an ideal off the bench impact player in the second row.
It was little wonder Connor looked peed all the game and you cant blame him.Radford would probably have dropped Connor for next week after that display but the injury to Kelly means he will keep his place.
Connor will not have the same impetus at half back with Sneyd as he did with Kelly.
We should get back to Taylor and Watts starting props.Dont know why Radford changed to Watts off the bench and Taylor starting.
Radford got the bench and interchanges wrong for this match.Should have pulled Mini off for 15 minutes and put some glue on his hands and pulled Sneyd off at half time and reverted to Kelly/Connor at halfback.
To be honest cant see us winning any of our next three games.Even Huddersfield look lively now.

Sat Jul 08, 2017 4:55 pm
Don't get this sneyd griffin bashing. Your right about Connor he did look peeved of and that to me is no good that's not what I'd be looking for if I was a coach. I like Connor and think and hope he will play a big part for us in years to come. As a whole last night we was off the game apart from defending. We've just lost to the table toppers and saints away not exactly easy games but I did expect to win one. Hopefully we can get a result against Leeds. One match away from Wembley and 4 th
