UllFC wrote: Do i need to do one of my knee jerk threads?! Cos whenever I do the team comeback and prove me wrong!



Havent played well for a few weeks now and I have to question some of the team selections. Such as splitting up a Connor/Kelly partnership that was playing well to accommadate Sneyd, and picking Taylor when clearly not fit.



We wont be top4 with this kind of inconsistency, and we cant keep.using the rain as an excuse.

Radford has always said if you play well you keep your place.Well not it seems in this instanceI like Sneyd but for me he shouldnt have come straight back into the team.Its the same with Griffin kept his place in the team after a very average game at Cas at the expense of Connor who dropped to the bench yet Griffin for me is an ideal off the bench impact player in the second row.It was little wonder Connor looked peed all the game and you cant blame him.Radford would probably have dropped Connor for next week after that display but the injury to Kelly means he will keep his place.Connor will not have the same impetus at half back with Sneyd as he did with Kelly.We should get back to Taylor and Watts starting props.Dont know why Radford changed to Watts off the bench and Taylor starting.Radford got the bench and interchanges wrong for this match.Should have pulled Mini off for 15 minutes and put some glue on his hands and pulled Sneyd off at half time and reverted to Kelly/Connor at halfback.To be honest cant see us winning any of our next three games.Even Huddersfield look lively now.