WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Away

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Saints Away

 
Post a reply

Re: Saints Away

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:21 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26024
rover 2000 wrote:
mystic peg :lol: :lol: :lol:


It was very different. It was raining :lol:

Re: Saints Away

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:25 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 536
ccs wrote:
Cas will probably have at least a 3 game buffer to rest players before the GF semi's, so whoever plays them in those games could well be at an advantage.


Could even be 4 or 5 at this rate. Going to be very interesting how Powell then approaches those final league games. Give players some rest especially those carrying knocks but at the same time you don't want to over-do it as you'd want to carry momentum into the playoffs.

Re: Saints Away

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:27 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5535
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Thought you lot defended fairly well for long periods, Hull players look a lot more beefed up than last season which effected mobility trying to work the ball out from your 20 metres.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, andy 1962, BESTY, Bombed Out, ComeOnYouUll, FCHammer, Hessle Roader, Keiththered, London FC Fan, mwindass, Paddyfc, penny for your thoughts, pepos, Plum Bob, Prof W, rover 2000, simon_tem and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,4561,64176,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
16
- 8MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
6
- 22PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 17:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM