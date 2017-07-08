ccs wrote: Cas will probably have at least a 3 game buffer to rest players before the GF semi's, so whoever plays them in those games could well be at an advantage.

Could even be 4 or 5 at this rate. Going to be very interesting how Powell then approaches those final league games. Give players some rest especially those carrying knocks but at the same time you don't want to over-do it as you'd want to carry momentum into the playoffs.