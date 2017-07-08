Tinkerman23 wrote: The most sensible post ive read since i started reading from about page 8, bit of an over reaction me thinks, if I didnt know the result id of thought wed been mullered reading some of the posts, we defended outstanding last night, because we had to, to many drop ball, mistakes in our own 20, was always going to nullify our attack, no way imo was that defeat down to snyed

Last night isn't really the issue. 2 dry bummings at home against leeds and salford, losses to les cats x 2, losing at home to leigh, throwing away a point at wire. We've been really up and down all season. Win those games against leigh and the french and we're pretty much a shoe in for top 4 after round 30 IMO. Hopefully we're really targeting the end of season games and it's more of a mental issue - we certainly are good enough when we play well. Major issue for me is that with a CC semi coming up and, potentially wembley, I just think we needed a buffer in league pointts so we can lose some games and still be in the top 4.One thing they should ensure is that the 4 CC semi finalists play each other in the 1st round of the super 8's and again the week before and after wembley but I doubt they're that forward thinking. Then at least it's a moderately even playing field