UllFC wrote:
Do i need to do one of my knee jerk threads?! Cos whenever I do the team comeback and prove me wrong!
Havent played well for a few weeks now and I have to question some of the team selections. Such as splitting up a Connor/Kelly partnership that was playing well to accommadate Sneyd, and picking Taylor when clearly not fit.
We wont be top4 with this kind of inconsistency, and we cant keep.using the rain as an excuse.
Taylor isn't as stand out it seems as last year but last week and this our most effective forward....by loads
9.31metres a carry average last night. 30odd tackles and 3 tackle busts. Bowden nearest in a stats sense and still less tackles metres metres a carry.
Think people are looking into individuals more than they need to. Sneyd wasn't great..but in those conditions on the back of an underperforming pack no half is gonna stand out. Although he does need to be doing a bit more in areas of his game. Connor n Kelly was going well and sneyds not justified his selection since being back. But I still appreciate what sneyd can do
The main 1 for being picked out is Griffin. Barring a bad kick he went well. Same as last week. But seems a lot are busting at the seams willing failiure on him. Its a bit f###### odd imo
Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:02 am
I guess at this point of the season our primary goals would have been to secure Top 8 (done) and be in the cup SF (done, despite toughest draw). Difference this year vs last is that we'd have seen out results against Leigh, Catalans and Saints. At our best I'd say we're as good as last year, but lacked that killer instinct in close games. That said plenty of mithering on here about playing our best players every week to achieve that very level consistency but ultimately burning out on the back of parallel Challenge Cup success. The gamble appears to be trying to squeeze into the 4 and fancying ourselves to raise our game late, the risk being we don't put ourselves in that position to start with, although pretty sure those losses just mentioned weren't part of the plan. When we're on it, we're good IMO, scored some excellent tries this year. Need to find something against Leeds which is a disastrous hunting ground for us, big ask.
Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:12 am
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Taylor isn't as stand out it seems as last year but last week and this our most effective forward....by loads
9.31metres a carry average last night. 30odd tackles and 3 tackle busts. Bowden nearest in a stats sense and still less tackles metres metres a carry.
Think people are looking into individuals more than they need to. Sneyd wasn't great..but in those conditions on the back of an underperforming pack no half is gonna stand out. Although he does need to be doing a bit more in areas of his game. Connor n Kelly was going well and sneyds not justified his selection since being back. But I still appreciate what sneyd can do
The main 1 for being picked out is Griffin. Barring a bad kick he went well. Same as last week. But seems a lot are busting at the seams willing failiure on him. Its a bit f###### odd imo
Completely agree. Taylor made more metres (from the bench) vs Cas than any other player on the pitch including Hardaker I think. We've lost Kelly but compared to last year Connor and Sneyd is an upgrade on Pryce/Carlos and Sneyd and allows Carlos to play at centre which is his best position. I quite like Griffin, brings something different to the party in terms of physicality. Scapegoating individuals after last night's shambolic handling (in poor conditions) is bonkers, but unsurprising.
Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:35 am
We simply made too many errors last night to be in with a realistic chance of winning. For the first 20-25 minutes of that 2nd half we seemed to either be defending our line or carting the ball out of our 10 metre area and making errors early in the tackle count.
Individually, I thought manu was a rock in midfield but played too many minutes, fonua is a beast and if we don't replace him with a similar style of player we'll be much the worse for it next year. Taylor put in a massive shift IMO and was head and shoulders our best forward. For those bagging griffin, he made 6 clean breaks last night and we didn't capitalise on any of them - support play still one of our major failings.
The only positive for me last night was our goal line defence which was good again but nothing else really to take from the game
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:03 am
oooh Gravy! wrote:
We've lost to the lead leaders and a tricky away game. I'd still fancy us to win more games than wakey out of the remaining 9. It's debatable if you even need to be consistent to win the GF, it's a case of getting into the four then winning two games.
I'm talking more than just this have, we seem to win a couple then lose a couple, if we beat Leeds in the semi I think we will struggle to make the top 4.
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:25 am
Dave K. wrote:
I think we had bigger problems than Sneyd last night, don't think we had the ball in their 20 the first 20 mins of the 2nd half, you can't make that many mistakes and expect to work n a game.
Sneyd to be fair got us back in the game with his kicking, but he does need to do more apart from kicking, which he has shown he can do
The most sensible post ive read since i started reading from about page 8, bit of an over reaction me thinks, if I didnt know the result id of thought wed been mullered reading some of the posts, we defended outstanding last night, because we had to, to many drop ball, mistakes in our own 20, was always going to nullify our attack, no way imo was that defeat down to snyed
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:56 am
Tinkerman23 wrote:
The most sensible post ive read since i started reading from about page 8, bit of an over reaction me thinks, if I didnt know the result id of thought wed been mullered reading some of the posts, we defended outstanding last night, because we had to, to many drop ball, mistakes in our own 20, was always going to nullify our attack, no way imo was that defeat down to snyed
Last night isn't really the issue. 2 dry bummings at home against leeds and salford, losses to les cats x 2, losing at home to leigh, throwing away a point at wire. We've been really up and down all season. Win those games against leigh and the french and we're pretty much a shoe in for top 4 after round 30 IMO. Hopefully we're really targeting the end of season games and it's more of a mental issue - we certainly are good enough when we play well. Major issue for me is that with a CC semi coming up and, potentially wembley, I just think we needed a buffer in league pointts so we can lose some games and still be in the top 4.
One thing they should ensure is that the 4 CC semi finalists play each other in the 1st round of the super 8's and again the week before and after wembley but I doubt they're that forward thinking. Then at least it's a moderately even playing field
