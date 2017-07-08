UllFC wrote: Do i need to do one of my knee jerk threads?! Cos whenever I do the team comeback and prove me wrong!



Havent played well for a few weeks now and I have to question some of the team selections. Such as splitting up a Connor/Kelly partnership that was playing well to accommadate Sneyd, and picking Taylor when clearly not fit.



We wont be top4 with this kind of inconsistency, and we cant keep.using the rain as an excuse.

Taylor isn't as stand out it seems as last year but last week and this our most effective forward....by loads9.31metres a carry average last night. 30odd tackles and 3 tackle busts. Bowden nearest in a stats sense and still less tackles metres metres a carry.Think people are looking into individuals more than they need to. Sneyd wasn't great..but in those conditions on the back of an underperforming pack no half is gonna stand out. Although he does need to be doing a bit more in areas of his game. Connor n Kelly was going well and sneyds not justified his selection since being back. But I still appreciate what sneyd can doThe main 1 for being picked out is Griffin. Barring a bad kick he went well. Same as last week. But seems a lot are busting at the seams willing failiure on him. Its a bit f###### odd imo