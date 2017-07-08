WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Away

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:09 am
UllFC
Do i need to do one of my knee jerk threads?! Cos whenever I do the team comeback and prove me wrong!

Havent played well for a few weeks now and I have to question some of the team selections. Such as splitting up a Connor/Kelly partnership that was playing well to accommadate Sneyd, and picking Taylor when clearly not fit.

We wont be top4 with this kind of inconsistency, and we cant keep.using the rain as an excuse.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:34 am
Jake the Peg
LFC Saint wrote:
Your first try was a joke. Accidental offside not given. Hull go down field and throw a touchdown. Sending the tuimavave try up as a try was a scandalous decision aswell.

Are you Robert hicks?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:36 am
newgroundb4cas wrote:
Thought Radford was a little harsh on your boys tonight . On about effort etc. Thought u defended heroically and u was up against Bentham aswell. Could have quite easily beaten them tonight



Don't agree about Bentham. Missed two offsides near FC line and forward passes.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:37 am
A unknown superstar
My gripe with Sneyd is that he doesn't take the line on which we all agree on, and that he plays that far away from the line by the time his set plays are on the team are stood that deep. The defence just move up to meet the ball carrier and have time plenty of time to readjust their line. I just wonder if he's been told to play that deep by the coaches? Really don't like how we line up in attack? We're so easy to defend against the
majority of the time as we attack that far away from the time it's too predictable. Not to mention a lack of runners i.e. when Minichiello/ Kelly is running across the line!
Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:44 am
I think we had bigger problems than Sneyd last night, don't think we had the ball in their 20 the first 20 mins of the 2nd half, you can't make that many mistakes and expect to work n a game.

Sneyd to be fair got us back in the game with his kicking, but he does need to do more apart from kicking, which he has shown he can do

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:48 am
Keiththered wrote:
Don't agree about Bentham. Missed two offsides near FC line and forward passes.


Thought the ref was ok, seem to give us a few things first half and then 2nd half, so evened it up, a ref like players will make mistakes in such a fast game, I don't think any Hull fans have blamed the ref

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:50 am
Jake the Peg
Mrs Barista wrote:
How many penalties did we get tonight?

Penalty count 7 - 2 against us

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:50 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Are you Robert hicks?


A pointless post to an accurate statement.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:53 am
Dave K. wrote:

The post I was commenting on was not made by an FC fan

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:55 am
oooh Gravy!
Dave K. wrote:
Go all out for the cup again,not consistent enough to win the GF and can't play in rain without knocking on hundreds of times

Think we will finish 5th before the split and can't see us winning two games and think Wakey will win both games


We've lost to the lead leaders and a tricky away game. I'd still fancy us to win more games than wakey out of the remaining 9. It's debatable if you even need to be consistent to win the GF, it's a case of getting into the four then winning two games.
