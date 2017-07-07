pmarrow wrote: Think you need to give over and if you think he offers nothing then it's not worth discussing RL with you.

So I disagree with you and you reply with that. Classic taking your bat and ball home.I referred to last nights game that he offered nothing. 40/20 aside please do explain what else I missed?His kicking was poor as were his pass options.Saints had 2 halves prepared to take the line on, create uncertainty. If Sneyd gets tackled twice in a whole game it's a miracle.He plays the most basic of catch and pass games going, he is so easy to read.I think people get hung up on him and so defensive over him as we've not had a decent injury free scrum half for years but other than basic passing and kicking what else is there?Connor to my mind offers more in that role and I'd like to see Connor and Kelly in the halves.The only truly good game Sneyd has played was the 1 directly after Schofield had criticised him.If you could get that player week in week out he'd be a cracking player.