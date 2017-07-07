WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Away

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:23 pm
hull2524 User avatar
hopefully back soon
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:26 pm
Kiyan Eddie Hemmings's Wig
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Wake up, so still 9 games, I never mentioned anything about whether home or away, it's still 9 games to go before the top 4 and mrs B is writing us off as i said, WITH NINE GAMES TO GO.
Go bother to learn English and when the top 4 is the top 4 and not the Super 8s!


Oh the irony

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:31 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Jake the Peg wrote:
1 I think, early on.

Impressive discipline that. :wink:

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:48 pm
Kiyan wrote:
Oh the irony
oh do explain ...

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:52 pm
Go all out for the cup again,not consistent enough to win the GF and can't play in rain without knocking on hundreds of times

Think we will finish 5th before the split and can't see us winning two games and think Wakey will win both games

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:00 pm
pmarrow User avatar
Bombed Out wrote:
Give over will you.
Sneyd plays the most basic of games and doesn't even do that consistently well. His only real contribution to that game was 1 40/20 and that was it. Totally outplayed by his opposite number.
Yes other players made errors but Sneyd offered nothing in that game similar to last week.
No one is crippling his career as you imply but he needs to up his game massively.


Think you need to give over and if you think he offers nothing then it's not worth discussing RL with you.
Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:14 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
1 I think, early one. I also thought he let 2 or 3 knock ons by saints go but pinged us for ones which weren't


Your first try was a joke. Accidental offside not given. Hull go down field and throw a touchdown. Sending the tuimavave try up as a try was a scandalous decision aswell.

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:38 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
oh do explain ...


I am not your primary school teacher, but I would suggest that if you type "go bother and learn English" you are in no position to criticise other people's grasp of the English language..

While I am not here to correct grammar or English, I can see the irony when someone comments on someone else's English, using a jumble of words which a 7 year old would realise is not correct English.

I guess you didn't bother to learn English, or you would know that you cannot "go bother" a verb.. :SHOOT:
