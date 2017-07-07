Not a snyed basher by any means but he was awful at times tonight. And one point in 2nd half he ran about 5yards back to drop off a man standing still. He should be the one getting his forwards hitting the ball at pace. To often he's happy to let our wingers take us forward then the forwards take it off dummy half and when he gets his hands on the ball he either plays you far away from the line or gives a murder ball. I olso feel if he falls on that loose ball or kicks to the left were he had 2 men in support it could of won us game. Not his fault we lost but need more direction from our 7 not just fleeting moments of brilliance with the boot.