Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:20 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4656
just like hull to go and beat leeds next week
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:21 pm
Bombed Out
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 522
pmarrow wrote:
It's funny that the only two players to produce any good on the field for us tonight are getting slagged.


Give over will you.
Sneyd plays the most basic of games and doesn't even do that consistently well. His only real contribution to that game was 1 40/20 and that was it. Totally outplayed by his opposite number.
Yes other players made errors but Sneyd offered nothing in that game similar to last week.
No one is crippling his career as you imply but he needs to up his game massively.

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:21 pm
threepennystander
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 300
Not a snyed basher by any means but he was awful at times tonight. And one point in 2nd half he ran about 5yards back to drop off a man standing still. He should be the one getting his forwards hitting the ball at pace. To often he's happy to let our wingers take us forward then the forwards take it off dummy half and when he gets his hands on the ball he either plays you far away from the line or gives a murder ball. I olso feel if he falls on that loose ball or kicks to the left were he had 2 men in support it could of won us game. Not his fault we lost but need more direction from our 7 not just fleeting moments of brilliance with the boot.

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:22 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3816
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Bombed Out wrote:
I absolutely agree he has been utter gash and should be dropped. Totally outplayed by Richardson the young lad.
So disappointed in that.

it was tongue in cheek regarding the naysayers after he kicked a fantastic 40-20. Whatever the Saints lad did is irrespective and frankly I don't care.

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:23 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3816
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
ccs wrote:
Top 4 before the Super8's gives you 4 home games instead of 3 - oh, hang on a minute, home advantage is meaningless in professional sport.
It also gives me an extra home game to watch, but I guess that's irrelevant as well.

Wake up, so still 9 games, I never mentioned anything about whether home or away, it's still 9 games to go before the top 4 and mrs B is writing us off as i said, WITH NINE GAMES TO GO.
Go bother to learn English and when the top 4 is the top 4 and not the Super 8s!
Last edited by knockersbumpMKII on Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:25 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:24 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26009
sneyd is frustrating. In teh last 15 minutes last week he carried the ball to the line repeatedly and looked brilliant. Tonight he was awful but we're stuck with him for the foreseeable future now kelly is injured

Re: Saints Away

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:25 pm
HFC Boy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3144
Location: North Hull
Sneyd was poor.
Also what has happened to Taylor ?
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016

HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP
