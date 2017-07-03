WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Away

Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:29 pm
ccs
... Wilkin caught Smith with his arm in the Leeds game, bound to get suspended. :)

Re: Saints Away

Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:59 pm
steve_norton
Free-scoring winger
The way Wilkin has played against us recently we don't want him suspended.

Re: Saints Away

Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:18 pm
ccs
Jon Wilkin (St Helens) - Grade B, Dangerous Contact (EGP available)

Gale gets a caution !!!!

No Hull players in bother.

Re: Saints Away

Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:33 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
wilkin misses fridays' game, egp put in

Re: Saints Away

Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:47 pm
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
number 6 wrote:
wilkin misses fridays' game, egp put in


Think that makes it advantage St's then :lol:

Be disappointed if we don't win this one to be honest.
Re: Saints Away

Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:59 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Imo saints away never easy. But if we play to our best its one I fancy us to take the 2 points
