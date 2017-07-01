WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Interesting get together

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Interesting get together

 
Post a reply

Interesting get together

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:42 pm
AKA kellyseye User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 169
Location: wakey
MC.CC and milky in dam inn last night with todd carney. :SHHH:

Re: Interesting get together

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:48 pm
acko User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1846
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
We really are missing a Tim smith like player who could take the line on Carney fits that bill we will see.
We are TRINITY's barmy army.




SWFC the owls are coming for you

Re: Interesting get together

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 2:42 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1496
Very interesting if true.

The player is quality, better than Tim Smith in my eyes.

His biggest downfall is he is never on the pitch long enough to be fair.

If there was anything in this good to see where we have come in a short time to attract interest of players of this calibre

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alegend, bigalf, Deeencee, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, JINJER, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, Kiyan, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mick Amos 9 WTW, PHe, pocket 4's, reedy, Sandal Cat, Trevork52, Trinity 61, Upanunder, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Willzay and 223 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,7331,50376,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
12
- 44CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
26
- 22NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
18
- 31NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
 < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM