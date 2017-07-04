WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Board Shake Up

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Board Shake Up

 
Post a reply

Re: Board Shake Up

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:23 pm
Sideshow Bob User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Nov 05, 2002 7:47 am
Posts: 113
Location: Cranwell, Lincs
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Looks to me theres a few people post on here with ulterior motives...............

He may be on the money with part of what he said but the "why" part of his post is completely wide of the mark and looks to have been posted with the intention of stirring up trouble. I can only think of one group of people who would want to do that.......


Got to agree, although appearing well informed, always very negative and spun thus. Strange user name Portuguese/Spanish for 'Dubbed'!

Re: Board Shake Up

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:45 pm
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2448
chazzerboy wrote:
Makes me wonder why we moved from Thrum Hall in first place. All we had to do was redevelop it and we owned our own ground. Cas still playing at Wheldon Road and no talk of stadium not meeting criteria. Any chance we could get Tony Gartland back on board with his millions.

We also thought the Shay being a dump at the time and being a community stadium we would be welcomed.

As misty eyed as some unrightly can't get over Fax being there nearly 20yrs on, and therein lies another problem.

Re: Board Shake Up

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:54 pm
Bubba Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 10:48 am
Posts: 5516
Location: Halifax
faxcar wrote:
We also thought the Shay being a dump at the time and being a community stadium we would be welcomed.

As misty eyed as some unrightly can't get over Fax being there nearly 20yrs on, and therein lies another problem.


Welcomed? Fax took over the place with a disgusting arrogance and no respect for its co-tennat. However, thats history.

The Shay had one stand rebuilt and another one well underway when Fax moved in. Historically the Shay was a dump, but major improvements had been made and were ongoing (until the East Stand farce).
Loving the hypocrisy of some.

Re: Board Shake Up

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:23 pm
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2448
Misty eyes, gulp, hanky. :lol: :lol:

Re: Board Shake Up

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:32 pm
interceptor Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun May 15, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 67
I think we are where we are with the Shay . As the other posters have said its just time to make best use of what we have and move the club forwards. Dare I say it as well try and work with the football club in the future.

Re: Board Shake Up

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:41 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2370
interceptor wrote:
I think we are where we are with the Shay . As the other posters have said its just time to make best use of what we have and move the club forwards. Dare I say it as well try and work with the football club in the future.
Well said albeit 20 years late..

Re: Board Shake Up

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:52 pm
Bubba Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 10:48 am
Posts: 5516
Location: Halifax
interceptor wrote:
Dare I say it as well try and work with the football club in the future.


We can live in hope. Both BoDs need to get out on the beer for an afternoon.
Loving the hypocrisy of some.

Re: Board Shake Up

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:20 pm
Officeboy User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 05, 2002 2:02 pm
Posts: 1216
Location: The uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the western spiral arm of the Milky Way.
Bubba wrote:
Welcomed? Fax took over the place with a disgusting arrogance and no respect for its co-tennat. However, thats history.


That's horseshit Gavin and you know it. The arrogance was on the side of the Town directors who acted like they were the landlords.

I remember Ady Hall telling me we couldn't use 'their' boardroom on a matchday. Ground staff not allowing us to brand 'their' pitch losing us central advertising income. The new stand being designed with HTAFC spelled out across the seat blocks. And much more. You're right about both sides needing their heads banging together but at best it was six of one and half a dozen of the other.
Officeboy. Saying the opposite of everyone else just to get attention since 2002.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bubba, Darwinsdad, Faxtastic123, griff1998, Officeboy, thefaxfanman and 83 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,5692,20676,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM