Understand that both Ian Croad and Michael Steele are leaving the board. Not sure whats happening with Riley.



Croad has been very ill but now improving and back at games, understand he would have continued but his leaving is down to his crap relationship with Moore.



Steele has kept the club going by all his hard work and cash but will go at the end of the season. Both have been there long time (Steel over 15 years) so this will be big change. On back of the row with the advisors and Ramsey walking out looks like Moore not easy to get on with. Moore trying to put a new board together with McNamara, trying to get Turner and Posner involved.



I suppose the big question is Moore picking up a mess and debts or are we ok? Does anyone know who actually owns the Club now? Greg Florimos Boots

Hate to nitpick but some of the stuff in there sounds just a little far fetched. Croad leaves because of his crap relationship with Moore whom he helped to bring to the club. I would suggest he probably left for health reasons and at the end of the day when someone is putting that much money in to a rugby club do they really need fans asking seriously how much he has taken out? Health is more important and Im sure Ian will not completely walk away from the club. He has helped to keep our club alive and for that we should thank him.



Again if Michael Steele decides to walk away it will be a sad thing for the club but again he should be thanked for all he has done for the club and Im sure everything he has done has been in the best interests of the club. He will be hard to replace but again I doubt he will totally walk away from the club.



Ramsey "walking out" did not have anything to do with Mark Moore from what I have heard and he will still be involved at the club it just wont be as a director.



Anyone suggesting Moore is not easy to get on with I can only assume has not talked to him as he seems a pretty down to earth level headed guy who on my impressions can only be good for the club.



As fans when we criticize our board for not showing ambition what we are really doing is begging them to take hard earned money away from their families and put it in to a rugby club with little if any chance of ever seeing a return on it just to make us happy. Its frustrating as a Fax fan but it could be a hell of a lot worse and until someone who can afford to drop a few million on the club comes along the best we can hope for is to stay solvent and hope that with results on the pitch we can move slowly forward. Im sure the board will more than welcome anybodies hard earned cash if they want to plow some in.

If true then I would like to say a huge thank you to both Croady and Michael for all their time, money and efforts keeping our club going we have had some good times while they have been on board and some bad. I know Croady has been unwell but hopefully after his operation(s) he is okay and I wish him all the best, I guess he has decided to step down due to his health, my question is what will happen to the shop?

Michael Steele has done a sterling job for a long time and if he is stepping down I am sure it is because he feels he has done his time and wants to enjoy the rest of his retirement so hopefully you can Michael, I know it is the same with Mike Riley and I am sure this is nothing to do with Mark Moore who I have been impressed with so far he seems to be getting his teeth into things that have needed changing for a long time!

If true then I would like to say a huge thank you to both Croady and Michael for all their time, money and efforts keeping our club going we have had some good times while they have been on board and some bad. I know Croady has been unwell but hopefully after his operation(s) he is okay and I wish him all the best, I guess he has decided to step down due to his health, my question is what will happen to the shop?

Michael Steele has done a sterling job for a long time and if he is stepping down I am sure it is because he feels he has done his time and wants to enjoy the rest of his retirement so hopefully you can Michael, I know it is the same with Mike Riley and I am sure this is nothing to do with Mark Moore who I have been impressed with so far he seems to be getting his teeth into things that have needed changing for a long time!

What we need now is somebody on board with some money, heres hoping there is someone???

