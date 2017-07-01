WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Board Shake Up

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Board Shake Up

 
Post a reply

Board Shake Up

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:07 pm
Dbvada Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 02, 2016 10:22 am
Posts: 131
Understand that both Ian Croad and Michael Steele are leaving the board. Not sure whats happening with Riley.

Croad has been very ill but now improving and back at games, understand he would have continued but his leaving is down to his crap relationship with Moore.

Steele has kept the club going by all his hard work and cash but will go at the end of the season. Both have been there long time (Steel over 15 years) so this will be big change. On back of the row with the advisors and Ramsey walking out looks like Moore not easy to get on with. Moore trying to put a new board together with McNamara, trying to get Turner and Posner involved.

I suppose the big question is Moore picking up a mess and debts or are we ok? Does anyone know who actually owns the Club now?

Re: Board Shake Up

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:23 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7549
Hate to nitpick but some of the stuff in there sounds just a little far fetched. Croad leaves because of his crap relationship with Moore whom he helped to bring to the club. I would suggest he probably left for health reasons and at the end of the day when someone is putting that much money in to a rugby club do they really need fans asking seriously how much he has taken out? Health is more important and Im sure Ian will not completely walk away from the club. He has helped to keep our club alive and for that we should thank him.

Again if Michael Steele decides to walk away it will be a sad thing for the club but again he should be thanked for all he has done for the club and Im sure everything he has done has been in the best interests of the club. He will be hard to replace but again I doubt he will totally walk away from the club.

Ramsey "walking out" did not have anything to do with Mark Moore from what I have heard and he will still be involved at the club it just wont be as a director.

Anyone suggesting Moore is not easy to get on with I can only assume has not talked to him as he seems a pretty down to earth level headed guy who on my impressions can only be good for the club.

As fans when we criticize our board for not showing ambition what we are really doing is begging them to take hard earned money away from their families and put it in to a rugby club with little if any chance of ever seeing a return on it just to make us happy. Its frustrating as a Fax fan but it could be a hell of a lot worse and until someone who can afford to drop a few million on the club comes along the best we can hope for is to stay solvent and hope that with results on the pitch we can move slowly forward. Im sure the board will more than welcome anybodies hard earned cash if they want to plow some in.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Board Shake Up

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:25 am
Malfax User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 28, 2003 1:01 pm
Posts: 1278
Location: http://www.malpowellauthor.com
Dbvada wrote:
Understand that both Ian Croad and Michael Steele are leaving the board. Not sure whats happening with Riley.

Croad has been very ill but now improving and back at games, understand he would have continued but his leaving is down to his crap relationship with Moore.

Steele has kept the club going by all his hard work and cash but will go at the end of the season. Both have been there long time (Steel over 15 years) so this will be big change. On back of the row with the advisors and Ramsey walking out looks like Moore not easy to get on with. Moore trying to put a new board together with McNamara, trying to get Turner and Posner involved.

I suppose the big question is Moore picking up a mess and debts or are we ok? Does anyone know who actually owns the Club now?


IT WOULD APPEAR THAT YOu KNOW MORE ABOUT OUR CLUB BOARD THAN THE ACTUAL BOARD
//www.malpowellauthor.com
Author of Science Fiction Novels
The Lords of Heaven, The Lord Keepers,
The Lords of Empire, and the Outcasts

Re: Board Shake Up

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:37 am
Fax4Life User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5780
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
Dbvada wrote:
Understand that both Ian Croad and Michael Steele are leaving the board. Not sure whats happening with Riley.

Croad has been very ill but now improving and back at games, understand he would have continued but his leaving is down to his crap relationship with Moore.

Steele has kept the club going by all his hard work and cash but will go at the end of the season. Both have been there long time (Steel over 15 years) so this will be big change. On back of the row with the advisors and Ramsey walking out looks like Moore not easy to get on with. Moore trying to put a new board together with McNamara, trying to get Turner and Posner involved.

I suppose the big question is Moore picking up a mess and debts or are we ok? Does anyone know who actually owns the Club now?


If true then I would like to say a huge thank you to both Croady and Michael for all their time, money and efforts keeping our club going we have had some good times while they have been on board and some bad. I know Croady has been unwell but hopefully after his operation(s) he is okay and I wish him all the best, I guess he has decided to step down due to his health, my question is what will happen to the shop?
Michael Steele has done a sterling job for a long time and if he is stepping down I am sure it is because he feels he has done his time and wants to enjoy the rest of his retirement so hopefully you can Michael, I know it is the same with Mike Riley and I am sure this is nothing to do with Mark Moore who I have been impressed with so far he seems to be getting his teeth into things that have needed changing for a long time!
What we need now is somebody on board with some money, heres hoping there is someone???

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Broad Ings Warrior, Bubba, Fax4Life, hooligan27, HXSparky and 85 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,1231,96476,0674,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
64
- 22YORK
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM