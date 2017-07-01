WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Board Shake Up

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:07 pm
Dbvada Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 02, 2016 10:22 am
Posts: 131
Understand that both Ian Croad and Michael Steele are leaving the board. Not sure whats happening with Riley.

Croad has been very ill but now improving and back at games, understand he would have continued but his leaving is down to his crap relationship with Moore.

Steele has kept the club going by all his hard work and cash but will go at the end of the season. Both have been there long time (Steel over 15 years) so this will be big change. On back of the row with the advisors and Ramsey walking out looks like Moore not easy to get on with. Moore trying to put a new board together with McNamara, trying to get Turner and Posner involved.

I suppose the big question is Moore picking up a mess and debts or are we ok? Does anyone know who actually owns the Club now?

Users browsing this forum: Bubba, Darwinsdad, Dbvada, Hudd-Shay, Living The Dream and 35 guests

