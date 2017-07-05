WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:12 pm
GIANT DAZ
in MMA i think they mean
Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:34 pm
Willzay
GIANT DAZ wrote:
in MMA i think they mean


:lol: :lol:
Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:59 pm
Budgiezilla
GIANT DAZ wrote:
in MMA i think they mean


Huddersfield Angels... :ROCKS:

Just because the last 2 times we have played you, we have won very easily. GET OVER IT. Who cares if Acton get's 8 games, we have about 15 forwards in our squad, won't affect us that much.
Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:12 am
GIANT DAZ
Budgiezilla wrote:
Huddersfield Angels... :ROCKS:

Just because the last 2 times we have played you, we have won very easily. GET OVER IT. Who cares if Acton get's 8 games, we have about 15 forwards in our squad, won't affect us that much.



Wow, talk about a dummy spit !!

According to your board this fella's international class :lol: and will be missed

And who cares? - well maybe your coaching staff and management team, the other players who will probably feel let down by him - again.
Sponsors of the player and the club
Other fans of the club ??

But hey you're obviously so good you can afford to lose what a lot of your fans seem to consider your best forward for another lengthy period.

And yes you did beat us last 2 times but 'who cares', your bottom of the league and look like going straight back down and we're battling for top 8 so i think it's safe to say i'm over it !!
Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:19 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
Huddersfield Angels... :ROCKS:

Just because the last 2 times we have played you, we have won very easily. GET OVER IT. Who cares if Acton get's 8 games, we have about 15 forwards in our squad, won't affect us that much.


Acton has carried our pack at times.

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:11 pm
Budgiezilla
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Wow, talk about a dummy spit !!

According to your board this fella's international class :lol: and will be missed

And who cares? - well maybe your coaching staff and management team, the other players who will probably feel let down by him - again.
Sponsors of the player and the club
Other fans of the club ??

But hey you're obviously so good you can afford to lose what a lot of your fans seem to consider your best forward for another lengthy period.

And yes you did beat us last 2 times but 'who cares', your bottom of the league and look like going straight back down and we're battling for top 8 so i think it's safe to say i'm over it !!


WHY ? The mighty Huddersfield finished BOTTOM last season, but didn't get relegated ! Please explain why we will, and where did you get your crystal ball from ?
p.s. Rick Stone is a legend..... :lol: :lol:
