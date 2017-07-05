Budgiezilla wrote:



Just because the last 2 times we have played you, we have won very easily. GET OVER IT. Who cares if Acton get's 8 games, we have about 15 forwards in our squad, won't affect us that much. Huddersfield Angels...Just because the last 2 times we have played you, we have won very easily. GET OVER IT. Who cares if Acton get's 8 games, we have about 15 forwards in our squad, won't affect us that much.

Wow, talk about a dummy spit !!According to your board this fella's international classand will be missedAnd who cares? - well maybe your coaching staff and management team, the other players who will probably feel let down by him - again.Sponsors of the player and the clubOther fans of the club ??But hey you're obviously so good you can afford to lose what a lot of your fans seem to consider your best forward for another lengthy period.And yes you did beat us last 2 times but 'who cares', your bottom of the league and look like going straight back down and we're battling for top 8 so i think it's safe to say i'm over it !!