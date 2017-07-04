WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:59 am
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 767
Alan wrote:
Agreed. Acton deserves what he will get, for a stupid action.

I am totally at a loss to understand how Bird has not been cited for the late, high challenge on Reynolds, - an action that prompted Acton's unforgivable deed. At best, Bird's challenge was reckless, especially as the Leigh player received a nasty facial injury, that required several minutes of treatment.


I must be watching a different replay, I didn't think the challenge from Bird was late, or high. He went to hit the man as he was kicking the ball, launched himself before the ball was kicked, but hit him after - that's not late. Reynolds ended up with a bloody nose from a clash of heads - it happens in a sport like RL.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:17 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5414
Alffi_7 wrote:
I must be watching a different replay, I didn't think the challenge from Bird was late, or high. He went to hit the man as he was kicking the ball, launched himself before the ball was kicked, but hit him after - that's not late. Reynolds ended up with a bloody nose from a clash of heads - it happens in a sport like RL.


Completely agree, nothing in the Bird challenge for me.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:29 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1587
Birds tackle wasn't late , it wasn't high , well not in the normal sense , but it did result in him basically head butting the opposition player , so is it something he did deliberately , or just an accident

Bearing in mind this is Greg Bird we are talking about , if he did it against your team , you'd be screaming for him to be red carded , the blokes a scumbag , he certainly appeared to attempt ' something ' on Crooks leg/ankle , and most certainly punched Matty Fleming as third man in with 5 minutes to go

Maybe Sam Moa should have been cited for definitely taking out Reynolds with a high/late shot in the build up to Tickles try
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:48 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1811
GUBRATS wrote:
Birds tackle wasn't late , it wasn't high , well not in the normal sense , but it did result in him basically head butting the opposition player , so is it something he did deliberately , or just an accident

Bearing in mind this is Greg Bird we are talking about , if he did it against your team , you'd be screaming for him to be red carded , the blokes a scumbag , he certainly appeared to attempt ' something ' on Crooks leg/ankle , and most certainly punched Matty Fleming as third man in with 5 minutes to go

Maybe Sam Moa should have been cited for definitely taking out Reynolds with a high/late shot in the build up to Tickles try


This has to be the most comical response I've seen. Greg Bird deliberately headbutting an opponent. You really can't make this up :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:24 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3802
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
This has to be the most comical response I've seen. Greg Bird deliberately headbutting an opponent. You really can't make this up :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Remember the Ganson penalty against Con Mika a few years back for an accidnetal head clash in which Ganson penalised Mika for leading with his head?
Even as an FC fan i thought that was a shocking decision and his (Ganson's) threat to take it further was disgusting, so basically he was going to penalise Mika more severely for an incident that didn't even warrant a penalty anyway. THIS is partly why the refs are so useless with him in charge IMHO.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:20 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22581
:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

I wonder how long before Mr Beaumont tells us his twitter has been 'hacked' again
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Brenio, Brid B&W, dboy, endoman, JEAN CAPDOUZE, rodney_trotter, shinymcshine, Sideshow Bob, SmokeyTA, steadygetyerboots-on, stouffer and 124 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,5692,20676,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM