Birds tackle wasn't late , it wasn't high , well not in the normal sense , but it did result in him basically head butting the opposition player , so is it something he did deliberately , or just an accident



Bearing in mind this is Greg Bird we are talking about , if he did it against your team , you'd be screaming for him to be red carded , the blokes a scumbag , he certainly appeared to attempt ' something ' on Crooks leg/ankle , and most certainly punched Matty Fleming as third man in with 5 minutes to go



Maybe Sam Moa should have been cited for definitely taking out Reynolds with a high/late shot in the build up to Tickles try