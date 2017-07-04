Alan wrote:
Agreed. Acton deserves what he will get, for a stupid action.
I am totally at a loss to understand how Bird has not been cited for the late, high challenge on Reynolds, - an action that prompted Acton's unforgivable deed. At best, Bird's challenge was reckless, especially as the Leigh player received a nasty facial injury, that required several minutes of treatment.
I must be watching a different replay, I didn't think the challenge from Bird was late, or high. He went to hit the man as he was kicking the ball, launched himself before the ball was kicked, but hit him after - that's not late. Reynolds ended up with a bloody nose from a clash of heads - it happens in a sport like RL.