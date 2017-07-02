|
Alan
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Even without their half back, cruelly injured by the opposition and forced from the field, even with the disadvantage of a scandalously incompetent referee, classic Catalans show their superiority over loathsome lowly Leigh.
Myler was injured whilst making a poor attempt at a tackle, on a Leigh player - hardly an instance of the opposition cruelly injuring him. Sure, one or two of our players did some questionable things and, whilst we are on that subject, you may like to take a look at the two (very) late hits on Reynolds, after he had kicked the ball. Indisciplined as we may be, criticism from supporters of a team that is just as indisciplined, is rather ironic to put it mildly.
As for the referee, well I agree that Hopkins' first try was wrong, but what about the disallowed one for Tickle, in the second half - was that not a bad decision too?
|
|
Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:29 am
|
|
Budgiezilla wrote:
:lol:
He tw@tted Ben Reynolds.....$hit happens !
Is the something in the air in the borough of Wigan, where violent acts of thuggery are out aside to, as you call, "$hit happens".
|
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.
|
Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:35 am
|
j.c
|
Saddened! wrote:
Disgusting from Acton. If Barba is a 12 game ban for what he did, what does Acton get? IMO it's got to be up there with Ben Flower's. The potential injury to Bird makes what Acton did very, very serious. Hope they absolutely make an example of him.
You are another one of gene capouze aliases & I claim my £5
|
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
|
Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:15 am
|
|
j.c wrote:
You are another one of gene capouze aliases & I claim my £5
5 Euro's surely?
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:33 am
|
|
I see sales of pitchforks and burning torches are healthy on RL fans this weekend
As regards Mr Hewer and some of his decisions , well nothing to see there , we've had more than our fair share of players being pushed off the ball costing us points without penalty and some real hypocrisy on here as well , I don't like the practice of hookers throwing the ball at opposition players but if your opponents are doing it and getting away with it , you might as well use the tactic as well
As for Mr Bird , without doubt the biggest sh*thouse in Brittish RL
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:26 am
|
|
To be fair, we were warned by the championship fans what we would get from Leigh, and have pretty much seen the same - a team that turn to thuggery to bully their way to beating part time teams, problem is they have now found at that once again when it comes to playing the bigger teams they are nowhere near good enough so now seem to have resorted to wanting to fight and get niggly in the hope the opposition will drop their guard.
Has Acton been yellow carded or suspended at least once a month this year? it seems it!!
And before Leythers bring up the 'we're all jealous' lines again, no we're not, you're bottom of the league !!!
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
//adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:39 am
|
|
Grade F charge for Acton for those interested.
Some interesting comments from Derek Beaumont on twitter regarding the incident as well. And by interesting, I mean embarrassing and unprofessional.
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:18 am
|
Alan
|
Nothus wrote:
Grade F charge for Acton for those interested.
Some interesting comments from Derek Beaumont on twitter regarding the incident as well. And by interesting, I mean embarrassing and unprofessional.
Agreed. Acton deserves what he will get, for a stupid action.
As a Leyther, I am puzzled by the threatened severity of the punishments for 'punching' - three grade B's and a grade C, for what was a very minor skirmish, that finished almost as soon as it had started.
I also note that Myler has been cited for his SEVENTH tripping offence in the past three seasons, and will most likely get 'NFA' or another warning letter for it, just like all the others.
I am totally at a loss to understand how Bird has not been cited for the late, high challenge on Reynolds, - an action that prompted Acton's unforgivable deed. At best, Bird's challenge was reckless, especially as the Leigh player received a nasty facial injury, that required several minutes of treatment.
|
