WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:00 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9526
Location: Deep in Leytherland
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Even without their half back, cruelly injured by the opposition and forced from the field, even with the disadvantage of a scandalously incompetent referee, classic Catalans show their superiority over loathsome lowly Leigh.


Myler was injured whilst making a poor attempt at a tackle, on a Leigh player - hardly an instance of the opposition cruelly injuring him. Sure, one or two of our players did some questionable things and, whilst we are on that subject, you may like to take a look at the two (very) late hits on Reynolds, after he had kicked the ball. Indisciplined as we may be, criticism from supporters of a team that is just as indisciplined, is rather ironic to put it mildly.

As for the referee, well I agree that Hopkins' first try was wrong, but what about the disallowed one for Tickle, in the second half - was that not a bad decision too?

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:29 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6415
Budgiezilla wrote:
:lol: :lol: He tw@tted Ben Reynolds.....$hit happens !


Is the something in the air in the borough of Wigan, where violent acts of thuggery are out aside to, as you call, "$hit happens".
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:35 am
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6759
Saddened! wrote:
Disgusting from Acton. If Barba is a 12 game ban for what he did, what does Acton get? IMO it's got to be up there with Ben Flower's. The potential injury to Bird makes what Acton did very, very serious. Hope they absolutely make an example of him.

You are another one of gene capouze aliases & I claim my £5
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:15 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11233
Location: The City of Wakefield
j.c wrote:
You are another one of gene capouze aliases & I claim my £5


5 Euro's surely? :wink:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:33 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1586
I see sales of pitchforks and burning torches are healthy on RL fans this weekend

As regards Mr Hewer and some of his decisions , well nothing to see there , we've had more than our fair share of players being pushed off the ball costing us points without penalty and some real hypocrisy on here as well , I don't like the practice of hookers throwing the ball at opposition players but if your opponents are doing it and getting away with it , you might as well use the tactic as well

As for Mr Bird , without doubt the biggest sh*thouse in Brittish RL
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:26 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14680
Location: Overlooking the Canal
To be fair, we were warned by the championship fans what we would get from Leigh, and have pretty much seen the same - a team that turn to thuggery to bully their way to beating part time teams, problem is they have now found at that once again when it comes to playing the bigger teams they are nowhere near good enough so now seem to have resorted to wanting to fight and get niggly in the hope the opposition will drop their guard.

Has Acton been yellow carded or suspended at least once a month this year? it seems it!!
And before Leythers bring up the 'we're all jealous' lines again, no we're not, you're bottom of the league !!!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:39 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4339
Location: Bradford
Grade F charge for Acton for those interested.
Some interesting comments from Derek Beaumont on twitter regarding the incident as well. And by interesting, I mean embarrassing and unprofessional.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:18 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9526
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Nothus wrote:
Grade F charge for Acton for those interested.
Some interesting comments from Derek Beaumont on twitter regarding the incident as well. And by interesting, I mean embarrassing and unprofessional.


Agreed. Acton deserves what he will get, for a stupid action.

As a Leyther, I am puzzled by the threatened severity of the punishments for 'punching' - three grade B's and a grade C, for what was a very minor skirmish, that finished almost as soon as it had started.

I also note that Myler has been cited for his SEVENTH tripping offence in the past three seasons, and will most likely get 'NFA' or another warning letter for it, just like all the others.

I am totally at a loss to understand how Bird has not been cited for the late, high challenge on Reynolds, - an action that prompted Acton's unforgivable deed. At best, Bird's challenge was reckless, especially as the Leigh player received a nasty facial injury, that required several minutes of treatment.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, bramleyrhino, bren2k, brooklands tap room, Hightown Tiger, jus@casvegas, Kevs Head, oud3pstander, pattiecake, roopy, Salford red all over, Stanley Unwin, Willzay, yorksguy1865 and 111 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,1691,69576,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM