JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Even without their half back, cruelly injured by the opposition and forced from the field , even with the disadvantage of a scandalously incompetent referee, classic Catalans show their superiority over loathsome lowly Leigh.

Myler was injured whilst making a poor attempt at a tackle, on a Leigh player - hardly an instance of the opposition cruelly injuring him. Sure, one or two of our players did some questionable things and, whilst we are on that subject, you may like to take a look at the two (very) late hits on Reynolds, after he had kicked the ball. Indisciplined as we may be, criticism from supporters of a team that is just as indisciplined, is rather ironic to put it mildly.As for the referee, well I agree that Hopkins' first try was wrong, but what about the disallowed one for Tickle, in the second half - was that not a bad decision too?