Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:14 pm
Nothus User avatar
I'm sure that the RFL actually brought in a rule change to outlaw what Liam Hood did at the end there. I think Catalan might have won a penalty by doing it earlier in the match also.

In a way I'm glad Catalans snatched it at the end because I wouldn't want such unsporting behaviour being the deciding factor between the two teams. Plus there's the Hopkins try that should never have been given.

Still huge problems for Catalans though. The amount of money invested in the group of players should be putting in performances streets ahead of where they're currently at.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:44 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Glad Catalans won, I also hope Patterson gets a ban for his actions against Myler while he was on the deck with a head injury.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:48 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Glad Catalans won, I also hope Patterson gets a ban for his actions against Myler while he was on the deck with a head injury.


Aww....Bless.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:58 pm
Nothus User avatar
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Glad Catalans won, I also hope Patterson gets a ban for his actions against Myler while he was on the deck with a head injury.


That was Acton. And yes that was dangerous to move a potentially unconscious player like that.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:01 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Glad Catalans won, I also hope Patterson gets a ban for his actions against Myler while he was on the deck with a head injury.


Thought exactly the same, was surprised more wasn't made of it by the commentary team.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:02 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Glad Catalans won, I also hope Patterson gets a ban for his actions against Myler while he was on the deck with a head injury.


It was Acton on Bird, but you were close! Potentially very dangerous though, especially if the player on the ground had a neck/back injury.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:03 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
Aww....Bless.


Are you secretly Ben Flower?

Joking aside, this game is hard enough without crap like that from Acton, and I would expect
action to be taken especially given the current climate and attitude towards head injuries.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:43 pm
bren2k User avatar
Despite the nailbiting finish - what a dreadful game; all the officials were terrible, and two sets of players who seem utterly unable to maintain any form of discipline.

Acton should be looking at a hefty ban - that was grubby in the extreme.

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:50 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
4 matches for acton. Totally uncalled for

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:50 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Acton is scum. The Leigh Durians should be ashamed to have a player like that in their ranks. Otherwise everyone will start calling them loathsome lowly Leigh.
