I'm sure that the RFL actually brought in a rule change to outlaw what Liam Hood did at the end there. I think Catalan might have won a penalty by doing it earlier in the match also.



In a way I'm glad Catalans snatched it at the end because I wouldn't want such unsporting behaviour being the deciding factor between the two teams. Plus there's the Hopkins try that should never have been given.



Still huge problems for Catalans though. The amount of money invested in the group of players should be putting in performances streets ahead of where they're currently at.