GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:30 am
Marvin
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.


Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Sat Jul 01, 2017 4:58 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22569
Is this the worst refereeing performance of the year? Hewer having an absolute stinker. Almost as bad as Les Catalans.









Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:06 pm
yorkieboy52
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jun 14, 2008 10:01 pm
Posts: 172
He is beyond a joke, just gifted Leigh 10 points, we had him against Wigan and he was awful then


Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:07 pm
DemonUK
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16235
Location: Warrington
Just one glaring error. But I know you won't be able to say it yourself, Leigh have easily been the better of the two up to half time. No idea what the 2nd half will bring though


Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:16 pm
AntonyGiant
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 522
As I've said on various posts. What the hell do we have linesmen for. Possibility the ref's view was blocked for the push but decided to back himself on a decision.

Thaler officiating in the championship?

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:18 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22569
DemonUK wrote:
Just one glaring error. But I know you won't be able to say it yourself, Leigh have easily been the better of the two up to half time. No idea what the 2nd half will bring though

Hewer has been a mess around the ruck absolute lottery, 2 ridiculous errors. Leigh had to score them and there is no reason Les Catalans had to concede them but Hewer has has a massive influence on taking a one score game to a 3 score game.

If i were a Leigh fan i would worry that without Hewer Les Catalans should have gone in only a try down in a game they shouldnt have been in.









Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:50 pm
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 415
Location: derbyshire
Just as you thought refereeing performances couldn't get any worse, enter Gareth Hewer!

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:01 pm
Channel Islander
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 140
There's that cheap tactic...again!

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:07 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4385
Location: Carcassonne, France
Julien Bousquet!!

:D :D :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :D :D





Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00

Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:11 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4385
Location: Carcassonne, France
Even without their half back, cruelly injured by the opposition and forced from the field, even with the disadvantage of a scandalously incompetent referee, classic Catalans show their superiority over loathsome lowly Leigh.



