|
Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
|
GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Leigh Centurions - 17:00:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
|
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 4:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22569
|
Is this the worst refereeing performance of the year? Hewer having an absolute stinker. Almost as bad as Les Catalans.
|
//www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:06 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jun 14, 2008 10:01 pm
Posts: 172
|
He is beyond a joke, just gifted Leigh 10 points, we had him against Wigan and he was awful then
|
If Wakefield Wildcats were playing at the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:07 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
16235Location:
Warrington
|
Just one glaring error. But I know you won't be able to say it yourself, Leigh have easily been the better of the two up to half time. No idea what the 2nd half will bring though
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:16 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 522
|
As I've said on various posts. What the hell do we have linesmen for. Possibility the ref's view was blocked for the push but decided to back himself on a decision.
Thaler officiating in the championship?
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:18 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22569
|
DemonUK wrote:
Just one glaring error. But I know you won't be able to say it yourself, Leigh have easily been the better of the two up to half time. No idea what the 2nd half will bring though
Hewer has been a mess around the ruck absolute lottery, 2 ridiculous errors. Leigh had to score them and there is no reason Les Catalans had to concede them but Hewer has has a massive influence on taking a one score game to a 3 score game.
If i were a Leigh fan i would worry that without Hewer Les Catalans should have gone in only a try down in a game they shouldnt have been in.
|
//www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:50 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 415
Location: derbyshire
|
Just as you thought refereeing performances couldn't get any worse, enter Gareth Hewer!
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:01 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Posts: 140
|
There's that cheap tactic...again!
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:07 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4385
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE
on Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:12 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:11 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4385
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
Even without their half back, cruelly injured by the opposition and forced from the field, even with the disadvantage of a scandalously incompetent referee, classic Catalans show their superiority over loathsome lowly Leigh.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, BRETT-HXRLFC, broadybull87, caslad75, Channel Islander, Hightown Tiger, huddiepuddies, jakeyg95, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Khlav Kalash, Nothus, proper-shaped-balls, shropshire-leyther, Smith's Brolly, SmokeyTA, Willzay and 117 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|